ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago-based digital manufacturing company changing baseball one glove at a time

By Tom Barnas
WGN TV
WGN TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago has had a long history of manufacturing. From the “hog butcher for the world” days of the Union Stock Yards to the Schwinn Bicycle Company, Chicago has been part of the fabric of American manufacturing. What about manufacturing in 2022 and beyond?. Fast Radius is...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bizjournals

The Container Store acquires Chicago-based home storage company

The Container Store has purchased Chicago-based Closet Works. The Coppell-based company purchased the closet organization and home storage company for $21.5 million. The deal closed Dec. 30 and will expand the company’s capabilities to include wood-based product offerings. Closet Works former co-owner Tom Happ joined the Container Store (NYSE:...
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

ShowBiz Cinemas acquired by Austin-based company

Two Texas theater entertainment companies have combined in a deal that expands Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group’s footprint to Houston and other markets. EVO Entertainment acquired 100 percent of the stock of ShowBiz Cinemas of Dallas in an all-cash deal, the companies said. The acquisition price was not disclosed. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Herald-Mail

Jamison Door merges with company based in Italy

After working together for about a decade, Jamison Door Co. and BMP Europe have merged in a deal that closed Dec. 31. The companies announced the merger Monday. "It builds on the strengths of the company and it guarantees its future here and possible expansion in the area," John Williams, Jamison's chairman and CEO, said of the merger during a telephone interview Monday.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Wallpaper*

Latent Design is making change in Chicago

‘We’re probably always going to suffer from small firm syndrome,’ Katherine Darnstadt says. The founder of Latent Design – which has been working in multiple disciplines but always with a focus on spatial and racial equity, restorative design, and reclaiming access to space for a wide population – is talking about the biggest challenge facing her six-person Chicago-based firm, which she formally started in 2009. ‘But it’s something we’ve learned to embrace – it’s a quality, it’s not a deficit.’
DESIGN
u.today

Move Digital Advisory Company Ready to Change Narrative in Metaverses Sphere

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Cloud Manufacturing#Manufacturing Companies#Digital Manufacturing#The Union Stock Yards#American#Chicagoan#Instagram
aithority.com

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Completes Business Combination With Altimar Acquisition Corp. II

Fathom to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “FATH” on Monday, December 27, 2021. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, announced the completion of its previously announced business combination with Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (“Altimar”), a special purpose acquisition company. The business combination, which was approved by a vote of Altimar’s shareholders, closed on December 23, 2021. Prior to the business combination, Fathom was a privately held portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners (“CORE”), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investing in and growing middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology and industrial services businesses. CORE will remain the largest shareholder in the combined business.
BUSINESS
mynews13.com

Bangor-based trucking company sold to Canadian firm

Bangor-based trucking company Hartt Transportation has been sold to a Canadian firm, ending 73 years of local ownership. Bison Transport President Rob Penner said the acquisition will transform the company into a top tier U.S. domestic fleet while strengthening the company’s cross-border capabilities. Hartt’s fleet includes more than 360...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
The Bold Italic

This Woman-Majority Tech Company Is Rethinking Digital Health

A few months ago, I broke my left foot while playing basketball at an outdoor court in south Berkeley. With 5 bone fractures, I immediately knew the road to recovery would be long — and unknown. Instead of relying on my usual routines and habits, I suddenly had to...
HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Summer Gonzalez, CEO Of Sacramento-Area Chain Kiki’s Chicken Place, Dies From COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owner of Kiki’s Chicken Place has died from COVID-19. Summer Gonzalez was the co-CEO and co-creator of the Sacramento-based fried chicken restaurant chain. She died early Friday morning after a week-long battle with the virus, the company said in a statement. “To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” the restaurant chain said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiKi's Chicken Place (@kikischickenplace) Kiki’s opened its first location 2015, but quickly expanded to a dozen other locations across the Sacramento area as well as a roaming food truck. Gonzalez leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Santiago, as well as four children.
SACRAMENTO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Car in Every State

Due to continuing COVID-19 fallout and a global microchip shortage, 2021 was another difficult year for the auto industry. U.S. vehicle sales hit roughly 15 million in 2021, well below the five-year average of 17.3 million from 2015 to 2019. A handful of vehicles were popular in 2021, although not equally nationwide. Each state had […]
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy