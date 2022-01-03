Chicago-based digital manufacturing company changing baseball one glove at a time

Fathom to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “FATH” on Monday, December 27, 2021. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, announced the completion of its previously announced business combination with Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (“Altimar”), a special purpose acquisition company. The business combination, which was approved by a vote of Altimar’s shareholders, closed on December 23, 2021. Prior to the business combination, Fathom was a privately held portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners (“CORE”), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investing in and growing middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology and industrial services businesses. CORE will remain the largest shareholder in the combined business.
