In late December, the CDC shortened its suggested isolation time for those with COVID. Before, they recommended ten days of isolation after the onset of symptoms or a positive test. Now, though, they’ve cut that time in half. More specifically, the CDC urges everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to isolate for five days. Then, if they have no symptoms and are fever-free they can break isolation. However, the CDC says those people should wear a mask around others for the next five days.

