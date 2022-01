As published in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times:. Activism runs deep in the Pilsen community. Whether fighting for better schools or access to health care, residents, mostly from Mexico and other Spanish-speaking Central and South American countries, have banded together to take care of the neighborhood. In early January 1977, a rash of fire-related fatalities spurned the community to act.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO