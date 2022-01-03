ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

A number of school districts delay start date after holidays as COVID cases surge

Herald & Review
 5 days ago

A former director of the CDC said on Monday that the...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Cdc
cbs17

We don’t want to start 2022 with record case numbers: SC health officials issue warning as state sees COVID-19 surge

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported nearly 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said early data is showing Friday’s number will be higher. She also expects the number of new daily COVID-19 cases to continue to soar in early January.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy