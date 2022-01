The Georgia Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last eight games, but now they must head out on the road. UGA and the #16 Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO