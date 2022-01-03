ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

25 million people got unemployment benefits in 2021. They won't be getting a tax break

By Greg Iacurci, @GregIacurci
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Rescue Plan Act, which Democrats passed in March, waived federal tax on up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits, per person, collected in 2020. Congress hasn't passed a law offering a similar tax break on 2021 benefits. Households that didn't withhold federal tax from benefit payments (or withheld...

Bob Leon
4d ago

bet u no who will get the tax breaks the big business oil an gas corporation ok heck they get money back an still don't pay any taxes ok

Paper Jam
4d ago

none of y'all would have to go through this if you just check that box. now y'all gonna pay it back with penalties and interest. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

william allen
4d ago

about time something I agree with you know income is going to be taxed if you are ignorant enough to think you don't well too bad pay up like the working class

WTAJ

US unemployment sinks to 3.9% as many more people find jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s unemployment rate fell in December to a healthy 3.9% — a pandemic low — even as employers added a modest 199,000 jobs, evidence that they are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans reluctant to return to the workforce. The drop in the jobless rate, from 4.2% in November, indicated […]
BUSINESS
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with the $1,400 checks reaching most American households. But some advocates and lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So far,...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Surprise stimulus checks are coming even after the deadline – find out if you get one

Next week (January 15) will mark the first mid-month period in more than six months when millions of Americans won't be getting a child tax credit payment from the IRS. Those checks started going out last July and continued on a monthly basis through December. President Biden's plan to extend those stimulus checks for another year is on ice, though — thanks to GOP opposition and at least one Democrat in the Senate. The latter is West Virginia's Joe Manchin, who told a local radio station in December that his main beef with the credit is that it's too generous. “Do you believe people making $200,000 and $400,000 would still get the child tax credit the same as someone making $50,000, $60,000, or $70,000 that really needs it?” he said. That was the day after he stunned the political world by announcing his “no” on the legislation.
INCOME TAX

