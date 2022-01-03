ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The View Goes Virtual Amid Omicron Surge

 5 days ago
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View is kicking off 2022 on an inauspicious note. On Monday morning, the daytime staple returned from its holiday hiatus to a virtual format, with Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro calling in from home amid the Omicron...

shelley
4d ago

The View is nothing but a Dog and Pony show with Fat Communist Liberals and their Bias Agenda... I hope you go off the air.. Useless Information

John Wood
5d ago

but I thought it was only white supremist republicans that get it , isn't that what these cows have been trying to push ?

Cracker64
4d ago

Let’s go Brandon!!! Just take it off the air period! A bunch of old women who think their opinion counts more than anybody else’s…..Let’s Go Brandon!!!!

