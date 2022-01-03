ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classic BlackBerry devices will stop working normally on Jan. 4

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
Get ready to say goodbye to your classic BlackBerry phone (that is, of course, if you haven't already). As of Tuesday, legacy services for BlackBerry devices will cease, meaning any device running classic BlackBerry...

