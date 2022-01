Engineered Arts’ Ameca humanoid robot might be the most realistic yet, thanks to its modular hardware and software. This means that you could easily upgrade parts since all modules can run independently, which means you could just have a head, or just a torso. However, the brain is cloud connected, so it can respond in real-time to any events. Read more to see what happens when you invade their personal space.

ENGINEERING ・ 13 DAYS AGO