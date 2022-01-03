ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

A number of school districts delay start date after holidays as COVID cases surge

Omaha.com
 5 days ago

A former director of the CDC said on Monday that the...

omaha.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

Madison school district to delay start of school, switch to virtual learning

Madison public schools will delay their reopening from winter break by three days and switch to virtual learning because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the Dane County area. Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins sent an email to families Thursday evening announcing that virtual learning will start on Thursday, Jan. 6 for all grade levels. In-person classes were expected to start after the winter holiday season on Monday, Jan. 3.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Cdc
Omaha.com

Some Omaha-area school districts report increase in COVID cases

Only a few days into the new semester, some school districts in the Omaha metro area are reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff. The Millard Public Schools on Friday reported 297 active cases, or 1.08% of the district’s population. Spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman...
OMAHA, NE
cbs17

We don’t want to start 2022 with record case numbers: SC health officials issue warning as state sees COVID-19 surge

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported nearly 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said early data is showing Friday’s number will be higher. She also expects the number of new daily COVID-19 cases to continue to soar in early January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

No school Monday for District 300 due to Covid cases

Students in northwest suburban District 300 are getting an extra day of winter break due to Covid. A significant number of personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. The superintendent is declaring Monday January 3 an “emergency closure day”. In a statement posted on the district’s website, the superintendent said, “District staff will use January 3rd […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy