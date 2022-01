Keeping the house warm has never been pricier. UK wholesale gas prices have hit another record: at £3.24 a therm they are dramatically higher than the 50p level seen for much of last year, and energy suppliers are dropping like flies. Zog Energy has just become the 25th firm to go to the wall over the last four months. The renewed surge in wholesale prices means more could follow.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO