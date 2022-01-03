North Port teen sprays mace at dog while trying to steal from truck

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man from North Port allegedly maced a dog while trying to steal from a truck.

On New Year’s Eve, Thomas Carroll was allegedly caught by a neighbor rifling through a tool box in the back of a truck on Royalview Drive in Port Charlotte. The neighbor had been hearing Carroll yelling weird noises and was watching him look through the tools in the bed of the truck.

The neighbor reportedly let his pit bull out to deter Carroll from stealing, which is when the neighbor said he believed Carroll sprayed mace at his dog.

The neighbor got a baseball bat from his home for protection and came back outside to see Carroll running towards Como Street. The neighbor followed Carroll in is van and yelled at him in a parking lot on Como Street.

A nearby resident woke up when he heard screaming outside of his apartment. He went outside and said he saw the neighbor yelling at Carroll from his van.

The neighbor reportedly saw Carroll standing in his boat with the boat’s fire extinguisher in his hand. Carroll jumped off the resident’s boat and started running away.

The resident went after Carroll, who stopped suddenly and hit the resident on the side of his head, cutting him.

Carroll ran away and the resident and the neighbor followed him in the neighbor’s van.

Law enforcement was called and a Charlotte County deputy arrested Carroll.

Carroll, who deputies believed was under the influence of an unknown substance, claimed he was walking his dog on Royalview Drive when a pit bull came out of nowhere and tried to go after his dog. Carroll said he sprayed mace at the pit bull and ran away.

Carroll’s story had inconsistencies, he couldn’t tell deputies where he lived and didn’t know if he was in Punta Gorda, North Port or Port Charlotte.

Carroll is facing charges of grand theft of a fire extinguisher, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, and aggravated battery.