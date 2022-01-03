ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New mayor says New York City kids safe in schools amid surge in infections

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWZCz_0dbcejTY00

New York City's newly minted mayor Eric Adams (D) is seeking to reassure parents that their children will be safe as students return to school amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

“We are going to be safe and we will be open to educate our children,” Adams said at a Monday morning press conference, according to The Associated Press.

“We’re going to pivot. We’re going to shift. We’re going to adjust. We’re going to get it done. That’s the bottom line. We’re going to keep schools open,” he added.

The AP noted that schools are ready with substitute teachers and administrative staff in case teachers are unable to come to work because of COVID-19, according to David Banks, the city's schools chancellor.

“All indications are that we’re in a pretty good place right now,” Banks said.

On Sunday, Adams discussed on ABC's "This Week" his decision to keep schools in the country's largest school system open. More than 1 million students are in the system.

"We now can vaccinate children from 5 years of age and older. I plead with parents to please seriously consider vaccinating your children, wearing masks in the school setting, doing tests to stay," Adams said.

"I think all those things put together, it's safe enough to get those kids back to school, balanced against the deleterious effects of keeping them out," he added.

But while schools were out for the holiday break, COVID-19 cases in New York City more than doubled, according to the AP.

In the last seven days, New York City has reported an average of 26,817 total new cases across age groups, compared to the average of 15,060 daily cases over the last 28 days, according to the city’s health department data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
The Associated Press

Harry Reid memorial in Vegas drawing nation’s top Democrats

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The life of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who rose from childhood poverty and deprivation in Nevada to become one of the nation’s most powerful elected officials, will be celebrated by two American presidents and other Democratic leaders on Saturday, a testament to his impact on some of the most consequential legislation of the 21st century.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hill

NATO rejects Russian demands to stop expansion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said the military alliance will not stop its expansion across Europe, denying demands from Russia amid the ongoing security saga with Ukraine. “We will not compromise on core principles, including the right for every nation to decide its own path, including what kind...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Infectious Diseases#The Associated Press#Ap#Abc
CBS News

Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win more than $1 million on "Jeopardy!"

Amy Schneider continued to break "Jeopardy!" records with her 28th victory on Friday night, becoming the first woman in the show's history to win more than $1 million in cumulative prize money. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is one of only four people to have ever broken the $1 million mark on the quiz show in regular-season play.
OAKLAND, CA
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
The Hill

The Hill

437K+
Followers
52K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy