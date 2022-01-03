Officials identified 30-year-old Raven Charles who died in a hit-and-run crash (Lafayette, LA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 30-year-old Raven Charles, of Opelousas, as the woman who lost her life after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning along Northwest Evangeline Thruway.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the 2100 Block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway at about 1:47 a.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run crash [...]

