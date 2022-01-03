Reports: Knicks to acquire Denzel Valentine in 3-team trade

The New York Knicks are acquiring guard Denzel Valentine as part of a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The acquisition is part of a deal that includes the Lakers sending guard Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers, who lost veteran playmaker Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL last week.

Per ESPN, New York also will receive $1.1 million in exchange for relinquishing the draft rights to multiple players, including 2014 second-round pick Louis Labeyrie, to Los Angeles. None of the players are expected to play in the NBA, per the network.

Rondo, 35, has been in the NBA’s health and safety protocol since Dec. 26 and has not played since Dec. 23.

The four-time All-Star is averaging 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 18 games off the bench this season, his 16th NBA campaign.

A two-time NBA champion, Rondo owns career averages of 9.8 points, 8.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 936 games with eight teams.

Valentine, 28, has averaged 2.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 9.3 minutes in 22 appearances off the Cavaliers’ bench this season.

The Knicks are experiencing depth issues at guard with Derrick Rose battling an ankle injury and Kemba Walker nursing recurring knee ailments.

–Field Level Media

