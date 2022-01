During the 2021 growing season, all of North Dakota experienced some level of drought. The drought started in the fall of 2020 and developed into one of the most severe droughts on record. Extreme drought (D3) and exceptional drought (D4) were introduced on March 18 and May 20, respectively. This is the earliest these conditions have been introduced during the growing season since the inception of the U.S. drought monitor in 2000.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO