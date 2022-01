On a recent evening I listened to an old tape of 1960s folk music and, of course, Bob Dylan’s “Blowing in the Wind” was one of the songs on it. I was a bit stunned at how applicable the words are to the world we inhabit today. The line, “the answer is blowing in the wind” seemed particularly relevant to the plethora of tornados that damaged five states on the weekend of Dec. 11. In proportion, those storms, in conjunction with last summer’s forest fires, rival the whirlwinds of the Old Testament. Are such unprecedented events the price we will have to pay for our neglect of the environment? The answer may indeed be blowing in the wind. As the song says, when will we ever learn?

MIKE PENCE ・ 22 HOURS AGO