DNR Offers Ice Safety Advice

Now that winter has officially arrived, anglers are prepping for the ice fishing season, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering an online course for individuals wanting to pick up a new hobby. A free ice fishing basics webinar will be available from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 and is intended for people with little to no experience on the ice. The class will be led by Scott Grummer, a fisheries biologist in north-central Iowa, and Tyler Stubbs, a community fishing biologist. Participants will be introduced to all you need to know to get started, including basic ice safety, necessary gear, fish behavior and much more. A question-and-answer session is scheduled at the end of the general presentation. Fish Iowa! Coordinator, Barb Gigar, says, “If you have not tried ice fishing, or if you are just getting started, this webinar is for you.” Registration takes only a few minutes and can be completed by following the link included below.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO