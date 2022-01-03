ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR Offers Ice Safety Advice

By marshall
 5 days ago

Anglers in some parts of Minnesota have been venturing onto the ice for several weeks. Weather in the state for December included rain, snow and fluctuating temperatures, which affected ice-making and impacted ice that’s already formed. As a result, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources stresses the...

dakotanewsnow.com

Midwest cold snap prompts ice fishing safety reminder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the first significant cold spell makes its way through the midwest, ice fishermen are packing up their gear and heading to the lakes. This means it’s a good time for safety reminders to avoid a dangerous situation on the frozen water.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wrfalp.com

Ice Fishers Reminded to Take Safety Precautions This Winter

The State DEC is reminding people to be safe when ice fishing this winter. State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “Winter in New York provides outdoor adventurers with some of the very best opportunities to get outdoors, like ice fishing, when conditions are right. With proper preparedness and safe ice, anyone can enjoy the state’s abundant ice fishing opportunities.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Midland Daily News

DNR offers winter recreation safety tips for outdoor adventurers

As many people start venturing outside for the holiday break, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to consider seasonal safety tips before enjoying their favorite winter activities. “People often get caught up in the excitement of the moment and overlook general winter safety,” said Lt. Tom Wanless, with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWMT

DNR reminds Michiganders to keep safety in mind on snowmobile trails

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Snowmobilers are anxious to hit the trails with more snow in the forecast for parts of northern Michigan. Also joining on the trails, officers with the Department of Natural Resources. There are nearly 6,500 miles of designated snowmobile trails in Michigan, and DNR officers said...
MICHIGAN STATE
whdh.com

Vermont offers free ice fishing clinics this winter

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is holding a series of free ice fishing clinics this winter. Each clinic lasts two and half to three hours and will include instruction about ice safety, hole drilling, equipment and techniques, regulations and different techniques for different fish, the department said.
VERMONT STATE
1380kcim.com

DNR Offers Webinar To Iowans Interested In Picking Up Ice Fishing This Winter

Now that winter has officially arrived, anglers are prepping for the ice fishing season, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering an online course for individuals wanting to pick up a new hobby. A free ice fishing basics webinar will be available from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 and is intended for people with little to no experience on the ice. The class will be led by Scott Grummer, a fisheries biologist in north-central Iowa, and Tyler Stubbs, a community fishing biologist. Participants will be introduced to all you need to know to get started, including basic ice safety, necessary gear, fish behavior and much more. A question-and-answer session is scheduled at the end of the general presentation. Fish Iowa! Coordinator, Barb Gigar, says, “If you have not tried ice fishing, or if you are just getting started, this webinar is for you.” Registration takes only a few minutes and can be completed by following the link included below.
IOWA STATE
Mining Journal

Recreating on ice? Safety should always be number one

Many thousands of residents and visitors alike are taking to area waterways in search of winter fishing opportunities. Soon, tipup towns will start to appear in various locations, often with anglers’ vehicles parked near the fishing site itself. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources makes it their business to...
HOBBIES
740thefan.com

RiverKeepers Reminders On River Ice Safety

Please enjoy the Red River from its banks this winter. River ice thickness varies greatly depending on the location. In many spots, such as near the bridge abutments, dams, stormwater outfalls and outside bends, the ice is unstable and there are even open areas. It can be a several inches thick in one spot and only an inch thick just feet away, especially in the urban area. #EnjoytheRed.
Hot 104.7

Ice Fishing Safety Tips in South Dakota

With several days of extreme cold weather in South Dakota, you would think that everything should be fine to walk out on the lake to drill that ice fishing hole right? Best to be safe and go through your pre-ice fishing checklist. Of all the cool new ice fishing gifts...
HOBBIES
WSAW

Anglers begin ice fishing on Lake Monona, DNR provides safety reminders

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As temperatures continue to fall in south-central Wisconsin, many anglers are getting anxious to get out on the ice. The Wisconsin DNR says while no ice is safe ice, there are parts of local lakes that are starting to get to the point where anglers are starting to go ice fishing.
MONONA, WI
Journal Review

DNR properties offer first day hikes

Usher in 2022 with other outdoor lovers at one of the many First Day Hikes offered Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks, forests, and lakes. First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start 2022 and a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and connect with friends. Nearly all state parks and lakes, as well as some state forests, will offer hikes. Find a hike near you at on.IN.gov/INstateparkevents.
LIFESTYLE
Fox11online.com

DNR offers snowmobile safety tips before riders hit the trails

(WLUK) -- While Mother Nature has been prepping area snowmobile trails this week, the DNR is offering riders some safety tips. Between January and March 2021, there were 13 snowmobile fatalities in Wisconsin, with alcohol, excess speed, driver inexperience and operator error as the leading causes. “It's important to think...
WISCONSIN STATE
KWQC

Ice fishing safety tips this winter season

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The cold temperatures usher in the ice fishing season on our lakes and rivers. But before you venture out for fun on the ice, there are safety tips to follow. The Department of Natural Resources says anytime you go out on the ice, be sure...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
peakofohio.com

Troopers Offer Safety Tips for Driving in Winter Weather

With a chance of measurable snowfall this Thursday (January 6, 2022), the Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to follow safe driving tips and winterize their vehicles in preparation for inclement weather. Ever-changing weather patterns in the winter can catch drivers off guard. You can reduce the risks of being...
TRAFFIC
The Oakland Press

Fun ways to teach science offered through free DNR workshop

Teachers are wild about learning and they’re taking advantage of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Aquatic Wild free workshops, which are designed to show them new and creative ways to bring the outdoors into the classroom. The DNR’s Education Services Section sought and received an Environmental Protection...
SCIENCE
boreal.org

Learn more about ice fishing in upcoming MN DNR webinar

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2022. Learn more about ice fishing online, in upcoming webinar. Now is a great time to prepare for ice fishing this winter and one place to start is the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ website. The DNR’s learn to ice fish page (dnr.state.mn.us/gofishing/learn-ice-fish.html) includes species-specific guides for everything from bluegill to walleye and tips to get started and safely enjoying time out on the ice.
MINNESOTA STATE

