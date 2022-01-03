Riverview to Host Chamber Connects

The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual gala. ‘A Night Under the Stars’ is the theme for the 2022 Forsyth Area Chamber Gala. Tickets for the event are available for purchase until Thursday, Jan. 13, according to a release from the FACC. Tickets are $40 each. Attendees will enjoy cocktails, a dinner, and an auction during the evening’s festivities.
At a breakfast workshop the Willoughby Western Lake County Chamber of Commerce is hosting next week, Patrice Blakemore is going to have attendees identify one goal for 2022 and list the actions needed to accomplish it. The workshop will take place Jan. 11 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the...
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. for Hershberger Counseling. They will be located at 364 Marshall Street in Coldwater which is between Branch Avenue and East Clark Avenue. Lorie Hershberger is a Licensed...
ST. PETERSBURG – Goodwill’s St. Petersburg Job Connection Center is hosting a recruitment event on Jan. 20 to hire security officers for Allied Universal security services. The recruitment will occur from 10 a.m. to noon at the Job Connection Center inside the Goodwill store at 2550 34th St....
PRATTVILLE, Ala. – The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting for the new campus of Central Alabama Community College at 1320 Old Ridge Road in Prattville on January 10 at 3:30 P.M. Local officials, Chamber Members and community individuals will be present to celebrate the advancement of education in Prattville and Autauga County.
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new face will be joining the staff. Myra Stone will begin her position Tuesday as the marketing support and membership manager for the Chamber. Stone will be running the Chamber’s social media and communication to members. Some specific aspects of her job will include.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new office location of StratusComm -- Managed IT Services, 500 Cary-Algonquin Road, Suite A in Cary. StratusComm -- Managed IT Services offers fully managed IT support for small and medium sized businesses and...
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a photography class next Monday night, January 10. Brian George Photography will be teaching the class for those interested in photography or who want to improve their photographic skills starting at 6:00 p.m.. The free class...
The Ellinger Chamber of Commerce along with Joe and Nancy Philabaum hosted a dance featuring the band SoundProof on Saturday, Nov. 20. Food donations and ticket sales, as well as a generous donation from the Ellinger Chamber Board resulted in a monetary donation of $250 towards the AMEN Food Pantry. Ellinger C of C directors and officers pictured from left: Erica Michalsky-Secretary, Jeff Cook,…
LAFAYETTE, La. (KADN) - The Lafayette Women's Chamber is hosting a new networking lunch series in 2022. According to Debbey Ryan, founder and president of the chamber, the monthly luncheon will be held at the Petroleum Club on Heymann Boulevard. The first event is Wednesday, January 19. It is open...
WHEATLAND – Cookies and nog, goodies and laughter were a part of the final Platte County Chamber of Commerce mixer of the year that took place at the Chamber office, 65 16th Street in Wheatland. The PC Chamber has been led by Shawna Reichert who has instituted a lot...
Pictured from left to right in this photo from the Jan. 12, 1984, edition of the South Jetty, is Chamber of Commerce president Bob Carlough who had recently been re-elected to another term, vice president Bill Whitten, secretary Jay Kenigsberg and treasurer J. C. Barr. Other directors, not pictured, included Jack Nichols, Jim Magee, Roy Shuster, Lee Belfield and Bob […]
DIAMOND C PUPPY CLUB Formerly known as Four Oaks Puppy Club, Diamond C Puppy Club will continue the tradition of professional boarding and grooming. Veteran-owned and operated with professional staff to care for all your pets’ needs, they have large indoor/outdoor runs (5x7 indoor and 5x16 covered outdoor) that are climate-controlled.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce is still taking registrations for the 2022 Reno County Community Outlook event that will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Crystal Ballroom at The Burt. The event will allow attendees from the...
LIVERPOOL — Each year, the Greater Liverpool Chamber of Commerce honors and recognizes members that have helped the chamber grow. Recently the chamber held a luncheon attended by nearly 50 members and local representatives from New York State Assemblymembers Al Stirpe and Pam Hunter and NYS Sen. Rachel May. The chamber honored seven members for their outstanding service and 150 others were recognized for their contributions of time, talent and treasure.
The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce announced they recently received 501(c)(3) status from the Internal Revenue Service. This classification allows the Chamber to operate a public charity. The primary focus of the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce Foundation Inc. is early childhood education and childcare, an important workforce development issue, according to...
For many Christians around the world the holiday season officially comes to an end in January on the Feast of the Epiphany, or Three Kings Day (Día de los Reyes). This year, the Kissimmee/Osceola County Chamber’s Three King’s Day celebration will take place on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 10 am to 2 pm. at Old Town (5770 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746).
Retiring Chamber of Commerce President Sonja Duley, handed overt the gavel to incoming President Matt Case. The gavel change was held at the Chamber of Commerce final meeting of the year. The changes will be official after the announcement at the annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner, January 26. Photo by Jacob Spencer.
