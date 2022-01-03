ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview to Host Chamber Connects

By marshall
 5 days ago

Riverview LLP will host the next Chamber Connects meeting at...

bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth Chamber to host annual gala

The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual gala. ‘A Night Under the Stars’ is the theme for the 2022 Forsyth Area Chamber Gala. Tickets for the event are available for purchase until Thursday, Jan. 13, according to a release from the FACC. Tickets are $40 each. Attendees will enjoy cocktails, a dinner, and an auction during the evening’s festivities.
FORSYTH, MO
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville Chamber to Host Ribbon Cutting for CACC’s New Prattville Location Jan. 10

PRATTVILLE, Ala. – The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting for the new campus of Central Alabama Community College at 1320 Old Ridge Road in Prattville on January 10 at 3:30 P.M. Local officials, Chamber Members and community individuals will be present to celebrate the advancement of education in Prattville and Autauga County.
PRATTVILLE, AL
Laurinburg Exchange

Stone joins the Chamber staff

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new face will be joining the staff. Myra Stone will begin her position Tuesday as the marketing support and membership manager for the Chamber. Stone will be running the Chamber’s social media and communication to members. Some specific aspects of her job will include.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
seillinoisnews.com

Chamber Mixer on January 12

Fairfield City Park recently issued the following announcement. Where: The Victorian on Main Inn, 209 W Main St, Fairfield, IL 62837, USA. Original source can be found here.
FAIRFIELD, IL
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Chamber hosting photography class on January 10

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a photography class next Monday night, January 10. Brian George Photography will be teaching the class for those interested in photography or who want to improve their photographic skills starting at 6:00 p.m.. The free class...
COLDWATER, MI
fayettecountyrecord.com

Ellinger Chamber Donates to AMEN

The Ellinger Chamber of Commerce along with Joe and Nancy Philabaum hosted a dance featuring the band SoundProof on Saturday, Nov. 20. Food donations and ticket sales, as well as a generous donation from the Ellinger Chamber Board resulted in a monetary donation of $250 towards the AMEN Food Pantry. Ellinger C of C directors and officers pictured from left: Erica Michalsky-Secretary, Jeff Cook,…
THEATER & DANCE
kadn.com

Lafayette Women's Chamber hosting new networking series in 2022

LAFAYETTE, La. (KADN) - The Lafayette Women's Chamber is hosting a new networking lunch series in 2022. According to Debbey Ryan, founder and president of the chamber, the monthly luncheon will be held at the Petroleum Club on Heymann Boulevard. The first event is Wednesday, January 19. It is open...
LAFAYETTE, LA
pcrecordtimes.com

Platte County Chamber of Commerce hosts Christmas mixer

WHEATLAND – Cookies and nog, goodies and laughter were a part of the final Platte County Chamber of Commerce mixer of the year that took place at the Chamber office, 65 16th Street in Wheatland. The PC Chamber has been led by Shawna Reichert who has instituted a lot...
WHEATLAND, WY
portasouthjetty.com

Chamber officers

Pictured from left to right in this photo from the Jan. 12, 1984, edition of the South Jetty, is Chamber of Commerce president Bob Carlough who had recently been re-elected to another term, vice president Bill Whitten, secretary Jay Kenigsberg and treasurer J. C. Barr. Other directors, not pictured, included Jack Nichols, Jim Magee, Roy Shuster, Lee Belfield and Bob […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Colorado County Citizen

SPOTLIGHT ON NEW CHAMBER MEMBERS

DIAMOND C PUPPY CLUB Formerly known as Four Oaks Puppy Club, Diamond C Puppy Club will continue the tradition of professional boarding and grooming. Veteran-owned and operated with professional staff to care for all your pets’ needs, they have large indoor/outdoor runs (5x7 indoor and 5x16 covered outdoor) that are climate-controlled.
ANIMALS
Hutch Post

Chamber to host Community Outlook event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce is still taking registrations for the 2022 Reno County Community Outlook event that will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Crystal Ballroom at The Burt. The event will allow attendees from the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool Chamber honors members

LIVERPOOL — Each year, the Greater Liverpool Chamber of Commerce honors and recognizes members that have helped the chamber grow. Recently the chamber held a luncheon attended by nearly 50 members and local representatives from New York State Assemblymembers Al Stirpe and Pam Hunter and NYS Sen. Rachel May. The chamber honored seven members for their outstanding service and 150 others were recognized for their contributions of time, talent and treasure.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Times-Union Newspaper

Chamber Forms Kosciusko Chamber Of Commerce Foundation Inc.

The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce announced they recently received 501(c)(3) status from the Internal Revenue Service. This classification allows the Chamber to operate a public charity. The primary focus of the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce Foundation Inc. is early childhood education and childcare, an important workforce development issue, according to...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
positivelyosceola.com

Kissimmee/Osceola County Chamber to host Three Kings Day celebration at Old Town Sunday

For many Christians around the world the holiday season officially comes to an end in January on the Feast of the Epiphany, or Three Kings Day (Día de los Reyes). This year, the Kissimmee/Osceola County Chamber’s Three King’s Day celebration will take place on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 10 am to 2 pm. at Old Town (5770 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746).
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
columbusnews-report.com

Retiring Chamber of Commerce

Retiring Chamber of Commerce President Sonja Duley, handed overt the gavel to incoming President Matt Case. The gavel change was held at the Chamber of Commerce final meeting of the year. The changes will be official after the announcement at the annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner, January 26. Photo by Jacob Spencer.
ECONOMY

