Riverview to Host Chamber Connects

The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual gala. ‘A Night Under the Stars’ is the theme for the 2022 Forsyth Area Chamber Gala. Tickets for the event are available for purchase until Thursday, Jan. 13, according to a release from the FACC. Tickets are $40 each. Attendees will enjoy cocktails, a dinner, and an auction during the evening’s festivities.

FORSYTH, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO