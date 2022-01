(St. Louis, MO) Officials with BJC Healthcare are announcing they have decided to halt all elective procedures due to a rise in COVID cases. A press release from BJC Healthcare indicates patients hospitalized for COVID19 exceeded 500 across BJC HealthCare facilities Tuesday straining the health care provider's nurses, staff and, facilities to their limits. This will allow the reassignment staff to other areas of the hospital with more urgent need. Patients who currently have procedures scheduled, and whose procedures are not considered urgent, will be contacted by a member of BJC's team about postponing. The new rule begins Thursday.

