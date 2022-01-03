ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Israeli Vehicle Attack Near Ma’ale Shomron

By Hana Levi Julian
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArab terror continued unabated in Samaria on Monday evening with attackers hurling rocks...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Syrian TV Reports Israeli Missile Attack on Latakia Port

Syrian television reported Tuesday morning that the Israeli Air Force had attacked the port of Latakia in western Syria, and the Syrian defense responded with anti-aircraft fire. The videos that were released show explosions and fire in the location that was under attack. A Syrian TV reporter said there was...
MILITARY
The Independent

Fire contained after reported Israeli attack on Syrian port

Firefighters contained a blaze that raged for hours in Syria's port of Latakia on Tuesday, officials said, hours after Israel launched missiles from the Mediterranean Sea igniting the fire in the container terminal. It was the second such attack on the vital facility this month. The early morning raid was a rare targeting of the port, which handles most imports to Syria, a country ravaged by a decade-old civil war and Western-imposed sanctions. Another attack took place Dec. 7, when Syrian media reported Israeli warplanes hit the container terminal, also igniting a major fire. Syrian officials and state...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Jerusalem Man Charged with Spying for Hezbollah

A Jerusalem resident was indicted Friday on charges of spying for the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist organization after an extended investigation by Israel’s Shin Bet (domestic intelligence agency) and by the Israel Police National Unit for Investigation of International Crime, a division of Lahav 433. The office of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Vehicles seriously damaged in Boxing Day arson attack

Two vehicles were set alight in an arson attack on Boxing Day in Devon. Police are appealing for witnesses after two vehicles were seriously damaged at about 03:10 GMT in the Whiddon Valley area of Barnstaple. A Ford Fiesta was damaged at Stoat Park car park and a Volkswagen Crafter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attackers#Ale#Jews#Israeli#Arab#Ma Ale Shomron#Hatzalah Without Borders
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father and son accused of killing Black man with ‘fatal funnel’ in road rage attack

Authorities in North Carolina are weighing up whether to charge a man with a hate crime following a fatal attack against a Black motorcyclist by a father and son. Roger Dale Nobles, 51, was accused of firing a shotgun from the driver’s seat of his pickup truck on Monday in the city of Fayetteville.His son, Roger Dale Nobles Jr, had been arguing with a motorcyclist, 32-year-old Stephen Addison, who was fatally shot by Mr Nobles, WRAL.com reported.Cumberland County police arrested the father shortly after on a first-degree murder charge, and police have appealed for further information and any witnesses. District attorney...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
The Independent

Capitol rioter claims she is being scapegoated like ‘the Jews in Germany’

An imprisoned Capitol rioter who tweeted that her “white skin” would save her from jail has outrageously claimed she is being persecuted like “Jews in Germany”.Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, 51, told NBC News in an interview just before she began a 60-day prison sentence that she was being unfairly victimised.“They’re making fun of my skin colour. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’.“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am,” she told the network.“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Son of Capitol rioter who turned him in says he’s getting further radicalised in jail

A college student who turned his father in to investigators after the Capitol riot is afraid his dad is getting further radicalised in prison. VICE News spoke with Jackson Reffitt, who turned his father, Guy Reffitt, into the FBI after learning he had participated in the Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was arrested on 19 January. He is a member of the extremist right-wing gang the Three Percenters, and was charged with five counts related to the Capitol riot, including possession of a semi-automatic weapon on Capitol grounds. He has pleaded not guilty and is still awaiting trial from prison...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Man Allegedly Fabricated SpaceX Job Offer Then Dismembered Parents When They Discovered His ‘Web of Lies’

Like many Americans his age, 23-year-old Chandler Halderson spent the past year or so living at home with his parents. His father, Bart Halderson, and his mother, Krista Halderson, believed he was working remotely for a Wisconsin insurance company while finishing up his community college coursework from his room, according to authorities. His life appeared poised to head in a more promising direction, especially after Halderson announced in June 2021 that he’d been hired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and would be moving to Florida later that month. His girlfriend planned to go with him. He told her he’d already rented...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Watch: IDF Hits Hamas Targets Following Rocket Attacks

The Israeli Air Force has begun hitting Hamas targets in Gaza just after midnight on Sunday, in retaliation for the two rockets launched by Hamas at Tel Aviv on Saturday morning. Reports from Gaza state that the IDF began the attack with IDF aircraft, then helicopters, and followed up with...
MILITARY
foxwilmington.com

Man Dies of Heart Attack After Paramedics Allegedly Refuse to Go Inside

A 56-year-old man was stricken with a heart attack, but paramedics allegedly refused to enter the acute-care facility where he was taken, out of fear of COVID-19. Police bodycam video shows a cop going into the facility in California while paramedics remain outside. The officer pushed the man’s bed — which had no wheels — down the hall while nurses continued doing chest compressions. Paramedics claimed there was a state law that kept them from entering, but no such law is in place.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy