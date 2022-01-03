ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 taxes: IRS deadline back in April despite pandemic

(NewsNation Now) — Nothing is certain except death and taxes, Ben Franklin said, and this year, the Internal Revenue Service is showing it’s just as over the pandemic as the rest of us. The way the IRS is showing that is by returning the tax filing deadline to...

foodcontessa.com

In 2022, the IRS Will Be Sending Out a New Surprise Bonus of $5,200: Are You Eligible for the Program?

In 2022, the IRS will distribute $5,200 surprise payments to recipients across the United States, which will be a welcome respite. The end of the stimulus cheques has had an impact on low-income households’ financial status. Residents of the Navajo Tribe will get $2,000 in cheques, while kids will receive $600, according to Marca. The beginning of January will serve as a prelude to increased monetary aid for residents and their families.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BGR.com

Surprise stimulus checks are coming even after the deadline – find out if you get one

Next week (January 15) will mark the first mid-month period in more than six months when millions of Americans won't be getting a child tax credit payment from the IRS. Those checks started going out last July and continued on a monthly basis through December. President Biden's plan to extend those stimulus checks for another year is on ice, though — thanks to GOP opposition and at least one Democrat in the Senate. The latter is West Virginia's Joe Manchin, who told a local radio station in December that his main beef with the credit is that it's too generous. “Do you believe people making $200,000 and $400,000 would still get the child tax credit the same as someone making $50,000, $60,000, or $70,000 that really needs it?” he said. That was the day after he stunned the political world by announcing his “no” on the legislation.
INCOME TAX
CNBC

Parents can no longer count on monthly child tax credit payments

Without the passage of the Build Back Better act, the enhanced child tax credit (CTC) reverts to what it was pre-2021: up to $2,000 per eligible child under 17, in the form of an annual tax credit. There are no more advance monthly payments, 17-year-olds no longer qualify for the...
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Will You Have To Pay Taxes on Your Stimulus Checks?

In response to the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Congress authorized a series of stimulus payments for Americans in 2020 and 2021. As they were sent out in the midst of global upheaval, many Americans gladly accepted them without fully understanding the ultimate ramifications. The good news is that Congress sent out the payments with no strings attached. Here’s what you’ll need to know when you file your return for tax year 2021.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Tax season 2022: Tax breaks for marriage

Some people benefit during tax season just for being married. 2022 has started, and with a new year comes a new tax season. It’s important to fully understand where you stand if you’re married and filing taxes. For the 2022 tax year, the IRS has announced that they’ll...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CNET

Child tax credit payments: Will you get $1,800 more per kid this year?

While you won't receive a child tax credit payment in January, more money is coming this year when you file your tax return. You'll need to keep an eye out for a letter in the mail from the IRS with details about your child tax credit that you'll need for your taxes -- it'll be marked Letter 6419. If you've already received the notice, don't toss it.
INCOME TAX
