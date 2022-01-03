ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning reassign forward Alex Barre-Boulet, goaltender Max Lagace to Syracuse Crunch

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0dbccUOn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecXbv_0dbccUOn00

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Alex Barre-Boulet and goaltender Max Lagace to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Monday.

Barre-Boulet, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, has played in 15 games with Tampa Bay this season, recording three goals, including two on the power play. He has also registered a goal and four points in four games with Syracuse in 2021-22. Barre-Boulet has played in 31 career NHL contests, notching six goals and nine points.

The Montmagny, Quebec native was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on March 1, 2018.

Lagace, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, made his Lightning debut on December 28 against the Montreal Canadiens at AMALIE Arena. He has played in seven games for the Crunch this season, posting a 3-3-0 record. Lagace has skated in 20 career NHL games with Tampa Bay, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A native of Saint-Augustin, Quebec, Lagace was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 28, 2021.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
rawcharge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning waive Riley Nash, signals Nikita Kucherov return

The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed center Riley Nash on waivers today. Earlier in the day, the Lightning also re-assigned defenseman Darren Raddysh from the taxi squad to the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. While many were speculating that the Raddysh move signaled the return of Kucherov, the waiving of Nash is a much stronger signal that Nikita Kucherov is ready to return to the line-up Thursday night at home against the Calgary Flames.
NHL
995qyk.com

Now This Is How To Go To A Tampa Bay Lightning Game

You can drive yourself, take an Uber, but arriving in a street-legal Zamboni is so much cooler! Now this is how to go to a Tampa Bay Lightning game!. That’s right, you can roll up to Amalie Arena in this one-of-a-kind ride. The street-legal Zamboni is the brainchild of Mark Farrell. He took a van, cut off the back, put a real deal Zamboni on it, and painted it in Lightning colors. It’s known as the IceBox and Bolts fans can ride it to and from Lightning games. Here’s what Mark had to say about the fan experience riding the IceBox:
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Beyond the Boxscore: Calgary Flames feel full wrath of the Tampa Bay Lightning

CF% – 37.64%, SCF% -35.87% , HDCF% – 31.78%, xGF% – 34.3%. It’s a Team Game – Straight across domination for Tampa. Calgary was trying to press in the third but couldn’t get any real number of high danger chances. The Lightning were a solid unit and didn’t leave many cracks in their coverage. It was truly impressive how Tampa kept possession of the puck for long stretches whenever they got it, never getting muscled off pucks or mishandling it for a turnover. They are a machine.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview and Game Day Thread

The Tampa Bay Lightning finally got back Nikita Kucherov, who looked like he had not missed a single game in his first game in three months. The Russian forward recorded two assists in the game against the Calgary Flames and was deservedly named the first star of the game. The...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julien Brisebois
NESN

Here’s What Trent Frederic, Bruce Cassidy Said About Hit On Kirill Kaprizov

BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Syracuse Crunch#The Montreal Canadiens#Amalie Arena#Saint Augustin#Fingerlakes1 Com App
insidehockey.com

Bruins Fall to Wild 3-2

Boston, MA – The visiting Minnesota Wild held on for a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins in front of 18,750 at TD Garden on Thursday night. The game was a slow, physical, special teams game, and the Wild took advantage of the calls when they went their way.
NHL
INFORUM

Wild beat Bruins to snap losing streak, lose Kirill Kaprizov in process

BOSTON — The good news for the Minnesota Wild? They are finally off the schneid. After going nearly a month without a victory — various postponements due to COVID-19 played a big role — the Wild earned a gutsy 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden.
NHL
bardown.com

Crosby pulled off the most wholesome move of the NHL season on Thursday night

Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres’ comeback effort falls short in loss to Sharks

The Buffalo Sabres came on strong in the third period, but were unable to climb out of an early hole in their 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. San Jose took a 3-0 lead in the first period at KeyBank Center thanks to goals from Matt Nieto, Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres activate Ryan MacInnis from taxi squad

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Ryan MacInnis from the taxi squad, the team announced Thursday. MacInnis was recalled to the taxi squad from Rochester Tuesday morning. He will make his Sabres debut tonight against San Jose, coach Don Granato announced. MacInnis has six points in his last five games...
NHL
localsyr.com

Syracuse Crunch picks up road win at Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch returned to action with a 2-1 win over the Rochester Americans tonight at the Blue Cross Arena. The Crunch pick up their first victory in the 12-game season series against the Amerks and move to 9-10-2-1 on the season. Crunch goaltender...
NHL
ABC Action News

The Tampa Bay Ice Box

The Tampa Bay Ice Box will make its official debut at this Saturday’s Tampa Bay Lightning game, shuttling people back and forth between Grand Central in Channelside and Amalie Arena. The trip is free, but donations will be accepted for local Tampa Bay charities. Saturday, January 8, 2021. The...
NHL
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch brings back popular veteran on a two-year deal

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Crunch has turned to a well-traveled veteran to bring a spark to its lineup nearly a decade after he first played with the club. The Crunch announced Friday that it has signed power forward P.C. Labrie, 35, to a two-year AHL contract. Labrie joins the team after skating in 21 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack this season tallying two goals and six assists. He spent the previous two years playing in Berlin.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

63K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy