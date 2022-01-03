Tampa Bay Lightning reassign forward Alex Barre-Boulet, goaltender Max Lagace to Syracuse Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Alex Barre-Boulet and goaltender Max Lagace to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Monday.

Barre-Boulet, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, has played in 15 games with Tampa Bay this season, recording three goals, including two on the power play. He has also registered a goal and four points in four games with Syracuse in 2021-22. Barre-Boulet has played in 31 career NHL contests, notching six goals and nine points.

The Montmagny, Quebec native was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on March 1, 2018.

Lagace, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, made his Lightning debut on December 28 against the Montreal Canadiens at AMALIE Arena. He has played in seven games for the Crunch this season, posting a 3-3-0 record. Lagace has skated in 20 career NHL games with Tampa Bay, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A native of Saint-Augustin, Quebec, Lagace was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 28, 2021.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).