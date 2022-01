In an unprecedented move, two independent teams of scientists that conducted studies on the same topic have decided to publish their results in the same journal, simultaneously. Both research groups carried out proof-of-concept investigations to show that, by sampling air from surroundings where animals live, they can collect enough DNA to identify the species present. They suggest that this sampling method may be very useful for non-invasive animal diversity studies, especially in environments where it is difficult to observe resident species.

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO