Marshall QB Grant Wells entering transfer portal

Marshall quarterback Grant Wells announced his plans to transfer Monday after two seasons as the starter for the Thundering Herd.

Wells was the Conference USA Freshman of the Year in 2020 and led Marshall to the New Orleans Bowl in 2021.

“It has been a tremendous honor to be Marshall’s quarterback for these last 2 years. I’ve made memories that will last a lifetime,” he posted on social media. “With that being said, I have decided to transfer from Marshall University.”

Wells completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,535 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games for Marshall (7-6) in 2021. He threw for 2,091 yards with 18 TDs and nine picks in 10 games in 2020.

–Field Level Media

