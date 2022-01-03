ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Marshall QB Grant Wells entering transfer portal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dxokz_0dbcbxlX00

Marshall quarterback Grant Wells announced his plans to transfer Monday after two seasons as the starter for the Thundering Herd.

Wells was the Conference USA Freshman of the Year in 2020 and led Marshall to the New Orleans Bowl in 2021.

“It has been a tremendous honor to be Marshall’s quarterback for these last 2 years. I’ve made memories that will last a lifetime,” he posted on social media. “With that being said, I have decided to transfer from Marshall University.”

Wells completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,535 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games for Marshall (7-6) in 2021. He threw for 2,091 yards with 18 TDs and nine picks in 10 games in 2020.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marshall University#Nfl Draft#Kansas State#Texas Bowl#American Football#The Thundering Herd#The New Orleans Bowl#Lsu
FanSided

Jim Harbaugh reportedly telling recruits he’s entertaining NFL offers

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly telling recruits he is entertaining NFL offers. Fresh off a Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh could be turning his attention to the NFL. According to Sam Webb of 247Sports, Harbaugh is reportedly...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
On3.com

4-star cornerback Jahlil Florence down to five schools

After Oregon’s coaching change, San Diego (Lincoln) cornerback Jahlil Florence decided to wait out the Early Signing Period and re-assess his options. Now, with a little less than a month until the February signing period, Florence has a new list of top schools. The four-star, who ranks No. 151...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Nantz News

The main broadcast team for CBS Sports will look a bit different this weekend. On Friday, the network announced that Jim Nantz will miss this Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Due to COVID-19 protocols, Nantz will be replaced by Tom McCarthy, who’ll get to...
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ vaccination claims after missing game are infuriating

After missing a must-win game for the Vikings, what Kirk Cousins is saying about not being vaccinated is infuriating for fans to hear. The Minnesota Vikings were in primetime for Week 17 facing a must-win game for the playoff lives and going up against their biggest division rival in the Packers. The stakes couldn’t have been higher in the regular season. And yet, Kirk Cousins wasn’t able to take the field.
NFL
FanSided

Desmond Howard believes Jim Harbaugh stays at Michigan amid NFL rumors

Heisman Trophy winner, Super Bowl MVP, ESPN College GameDay commentator and Michigan alum Desmond Howard believes Jim Harbaugh will stay in Ann Arbor as rumors heat up about a potential return to the NFL. Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are back and “real” according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman....
NFL
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy