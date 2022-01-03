ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Group CEO, steps down from CEO position after 33 years

By Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Richard Fain, CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, the parent to Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises and co-owner of TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, stepped down at midnight on Monday after three decades in the role.

"I really feel like the stars were aligned, this was a good time to do it," Fain told USA TODAY in a Dec. 15 interview. "I had a great person to take over as his successor, and a great management team that would keep the business doing well. So, (it) just felt right."

Fain led the company for 33 years, including through the COVID-19 pandemic that shut the industry down for more than a year and has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to advise against cruise travel as 2022 kicks off.

Royal Caribbean announced Fain's decision to step down in November. The company's Jason Liberty, who previously served as chief financial officer, is taking his place.

► Omicron variant: Will the cruise industry shut down as it did in March 2020?

► CDC monitoring 94 cruise ships for COVID: Here's how to check whether your ship is on the list.

Fain, who is set to remain chair of the company's board of directors, is the third longest-serving CEO among S&P 500 leaders, Royal Caribbean said in its announcement.

During his three decades heading up the company, it grew in a big way.

"Cruising was an exciting but small part of the travel and tourism business – which is probably the largest industry on the planet – and cruising was ... seen as a niche market being sold by niche players and to a small select group of people," Fain said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlUn6_0dbcbjeb00
Royal Caribbean Group's Richard Fain will step down after 33 years as CEO. Royal Caribbean Group

► It comes down to personal choice: Should you cancel your cruise as COVID surges?

The reason Fain was brought in, he said, was to answer one question: Was there an opportunity to build on this business?

His response was that the company needed to seek growth in an aggressive manner, reaching new markets.

In 1988, when Fain stepped into the role, Royal Caribbean was a solo brand with five ships sailing to Bermuda and the Caribbean with 2,700 employees. By the time of his decided departure in 2021, Royal Caribbean Group had evolved into a five-brand company with 60 ships sailing to more than 800 destinations on all seven continents and another 13 ships on order, employing 85,000 people globally.

But Fain doesn't point to company successes as the best part of his career.

"I think the thing I'm most proud of is, and most and have enjoyed the most, are the people that I've worked with," he said, noting that's the part of his work that has been most exciting for him.

And he's confident in Liberty's ability to continue to take Royal Caribbean forward.

"An important principle that we articulated, almost 30 years ago was continuous improvement. Our objective is, we're better today than we were a year ago. And we should be better a year from now," Fain said.

"I don't know where Jason's going to take it," he continued. "But I do know that it's going to be better than it is today. And in a year from now. And then better still in five years from now."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Group CEO, steps down from CEO position after 33 years

Comments / 2

Related
investing.com

Nutrien Shares Slide After CEO Steps Down

Investing.com — Shares of Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) fell more than 6% Tuesday when its chief executive officer Mayo Schmidt departed after less than a year in the role. According to Bloomberg, Nutrien could not comment on details of Schmidt's departure because of legal constraints. However, it...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

HollySys Automation gains after CEO steps down, former founder appointed CEO

HollySys Automation (NASDAQ:HOLI) rose 6.3% after CEO Chit Nim Sung resigned and gave up his board position. Changli Wang, who was the founder of the company, was nominated as the director of and appointed as CEO, according to a statement. Sung was appointed as deputy CEO of the company. Wang's...
MARKETS
porthole.com

Royal Caribbean Group Gives an Update on Omicron

In a press release this morning, Royal Caribbean Group provided an update to cruisers on how the company is approaching the new Omicron variant that’s currently spreading across the United States. According to the cruise line, “Omicron has significantly altered the COVID-19 landscape for everyone, and the Royal Caribbean...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Caribbean Cruises#Silversea Cruises#Celebrity Cruises#Tui Cruises#Hapag Lloyd Cruises#Omicron#Cdc#Covid#Royal Caribbean Group
investing.com

Royal Caribbean Cruises Down After Hindenburg Says It Is Short

Investing.com — Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) are down over 3% after investment research firm Hindenburg Research released a series of tweets outlining its reasons for being short the company. Hindenburg said it believes RCL is "one of the most dislocated "re-opening" stocks on the market today."
MARKETS
thefocus.news

Which Royal Caribbean cruises have been cancelled in 2022?

Despite many cruise lines and holiday destinations having plans to re-open to tourists, Royal Caribbean has recently announced a cancellation in the voyage of the Spectrum of the Seas which was due to depart from Hong Kong on 6 January 2022. The news came shortly after the announcement of Royal...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Miami

Royal Caribbean Postpones Sailings On Four Ships

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Royal Caribbean International has canceled sailings on four of its ships due to surging cases of COVID-19. Sailings aboard the Serenade of the Seas have been canceled from January 8th to March 5th. It will return to service after dry dock on April 26th. Voyages on Jewel of the Seas have been canceled from January 9th to February 12th. It will return service on February 20. Cruises aboard the Symphony of the Seas have been canceled from January 8th to January 22nd. It will resume service on January 29th. The cruise line said Vision of the Sea return to cruising has...
INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL
MarketWatch

Royal Caribbean is selling $700 million worth of debt due 2027, to pay down debt maturing this year

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group rose 1.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the cruise operator said it has launched a private offering of $700 million in senior unsecured debt due 2027. The company said it plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay principal on debt maturing in 2022. The company said it may temporarily apply the proceeds to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facilities. The said in its latest quarterly filing that it had $19.88 billion in long-term debt as of Sept. 30, 2021, up from $17.96 billion on Dec. 31, 2020. The stock has dropped 11.2% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.5%.
MARKETS
Reuters

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise cancel voyages amid Omicron scare

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday canceled sailings amid rising fears of Omicron-related coronavirus infections that have dampened the nascent recovery of the pandemic-ravaged cruise industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N) called off its Spectrum of the Seas cruise for Jan. 6 after nine...
TRAVEL
Flight Global.com

Ganzarski steps down as CEO of Magnix and chair of Eviation

Aviation executive Roei Ganzarski is stepping down from his posts as chief executive of US electric propulsion company Magnix and board chair of electric aircraft developer Eviation. Ganzarski, who headed Magnix for four years, disclosed his departure in a 6 January LinkedIn.com post. “It is with a heavy heart that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Lisa Gurwitch Steps Down as CEO of Delivering Good + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 6, 2022: Lisa Gurwitch is stepping down as CEO of Delivering Good, a post she has held since January 2015. Prior to joining Delivering Good, Gurwitch was senior vice president for Institutional Advancement and External Relations at World Learning. Gary Simmons will become interim CEO and he and Gurwitch will work closely over the coming weeks. The nonprofit has retained the firm of Berglass + Associates to assist in the...
BUSINESS
cruzely.com

Royal Caribbean CEO Reveals Details About Cases on Ships

As Omicron cases spike around the world, cruise ships — despite their protocols aimed to combat the virus — have also seen a rise in reported cases. While official numbers aren’t released by the CDC, the agency does track cases found on cruise ships under its Conditional Sailing Order. It then assigns a color status — green, orange, yellow, or red — based on conditions on the ship. Anything other than green means there are possible cases in recent days.
INDUSTRY
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Ship Refused Entry at Another Caribbean Port

Carnival Freedom has been denied at another cruise port during its eight-day Caribbean itinerary. The Carnival cruise ship was not allowed to make a scheduled visit to Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos on January 7 due to concerns over COVID. Carnival Cruise Ship Denied at Grand Turk. The...
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Temporarily Suspends Operations on Four Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean has decided to temporarily suspend operations for four of its cruise ships due to the ongoing COVID-related situation. It does mean the cancellation of multiple sailings as far as March 2022. Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruises. Royal Caribbean now becomes the second major cruise line to suspend operations on...
TRAVEL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

341K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy