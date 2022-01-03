DeSantis says Florida expects up to 40,000 more monoclonal antibody treatments. New treatment locations will open soon.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces more monoclonal antibody treatments will come to Florida during a news conference on Monday Jan. 3, 2022 at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Susan Stocker / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that the federal government has agreed to send more monoclonal antibody treatments to Florida, with new sites ready to open in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

DeSantis said he expects Florida to receive 30,000 to 40,000 doses. The new treatment sites are ready to go up immediately, as soon as the new doses arrive, he said.

“Those sites will be up the next day,” he said at a news conference at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale at a lectern with a sign that said, “Early Treatment Saves Lives.”

“It’s all locked and loaded. It’s just a matter of the federal government giving us more doses to be able to administer for the Floridians who need it.”

He said five to 10 more treatment sites could be added in the upcoming weeks, if needed.

Monoclonal antibodies are created in laboratories and administered to patients to prevent COVID from becoming severe. They block the COVID virus from entering the body’s cells, making it more likely the patient will experience a mild case.

DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo have repeatedly expressed frustration at what they saw as insufficient federal deliveries of the widely used COVID-19 treatment.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services paused the distribution of antibody treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly, saying they were less effective against the omicron variant which has fueled the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The federal agency later revised that order saying the pause would only apply to states where Omicron made up at least 80 percent of COVID-19 cases.

“Yesterday HHS decided to reverse course and they are going to be sending these treatments,” DeSantis said. “I think that’s the right thing to do.”

The governor’s news conference came as Florida experienced record numbers of new COVID cases, with the highly contagious omicron variant spreading rapidly through the state. DeSantis noted delta is still present in Florida as well.

“Omicron is not the only variant out there and [Regeneron] is something we have seen applied with omicron patients, and we have seen symptoms resolved. It may not be as good as it was against delta but we obviously want to have it here for patients to have it,” he said.

Last week Ladapo sent a letter to Xavier Becerra, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, that accused the federal government of “actively preventing the effective distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S.”

“This shortsightedness is especially evident given that the federal government effectively prohibited states from purchasing these monoclonal antibodies and serving their populations directly.”

DeSantis said Florida had contracted directly with the manufacturer of Sotrovimab, which is thought to be the most effective monoclonal antibodies treatment against omicron.

“That is no longer a possibility because the feds have an exclusive arrangement.” The governor said the Florida Legislature has set aside $1 billion to use once the state is able to directly purchase monoclonal antibody treatments from the distributor.

The governor also said he would like to eventually have the technology to sequence the virus at treatment sites to determine which monoclonal antibodies to give a COVID patient. “It’s something I have asked Dr. Ladapo to look into bringing together with some of our treatment sites so we can focus treatments the best way we can.”

At Broward Health, where DeSantis’ news briefing took place Monday, Dr. Joshua Lenchus, chief medical officer, said his hospital continues giving out Regeneron’s antibodies treatments.

“The data continues to underscore the incredible effectiveness of these medications. The fact that delta continues to have a formidable presence in Florida makes it important we reiterate the need to continue to ask for monoclonal antibodies.”

Other key DeSantis and his top official’s announcements during the news briefing addressed everything from COVID treatments to hospitalizations.

Simone Marsteller, director of the Agency for Health Care Administration, said she is working to make sure residents of long-term care facilities have access to vaccines, boosters and monoclonal antibodies treatments. “Hopefully we will get additional supplies of monoclonal antibodies but even right now for those facilities in need assistance in getting residents treatment they need, the Department of Health can send strike teams in as needed.”

DeSantis repeatedly emphasized at least half of COVID hospitalized patients are there for other reasons and coincidently identified with COVID.

Ladapo said his agency is working with the federal government and pharmacies to get the oral treatments for COVID out to Floridians.

DeSantis said he will not allow COVID mitigation efforts in public schools such as mask mandates or quarantining for COVID exposure. “Kids need to be in school and they do not need to be doing any crazy mitigation. Just let them be kids.”

Florida will continue to keep its standing order to allow residents to get monoclonal antibodies treatments without a doctor’s prescription. DeSantis said the surgeon general will give more guidance to “explicitly target” the treatment to the elderly population and people with risk factors.