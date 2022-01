Mariah Bell is leading the women's pack at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, in Nashville, Tennessee, this week, and she's had a little help from a familiar face. The athlete, who placed first in the women's short program on Thursday, has a coaching team led by Rafael Arutyunyan and including former Olympian Adam Rippon. Rippon, a fellow figure skater, won a bronze medal during the team figure skating event during the Pyeongchang Games.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO