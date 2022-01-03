Would You Relocate for $10K? Should You?

Cities and states are shelling out serious cash to lure remote workers. Tulsa, Oklahoma, will pay you $10,000 to move there and telework. West Virginia is offering $12,000 and two years of free outdoor gear rental. Move to Maine, and the state will help you pay off your student...
Okay, maybe you wouldn’t live there, but would you have a staycation there?. The Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise is definitely making a name for itself in the travel space as one of the most unique Airbnb stays in the nation. It is currently listed on Airbnb at just $124/night, however, it’s been as high as $250/night in the past.
A lot of people enter retirement thinking they’re just fine in the savings department, only to end up disappointed. And that’s a harsh reality to face once you’ve actually made your workforce exit. It’s easy enough to look at a large 401(k) or IRA balance and think,...
Salary negotiations can be nerve-wracking experiences that are fraught with guesswork. If pay isn’t included on the job listing, conventional wisdom says you should turn to salary estimation tools on sites like Indeed or Glassdoor to get an idea of what a company might pay. But even if you manage to dig up some details, all you have is a ballpark estimate when it comes time to negotiate.
EMERGENCY extra food stamp benefits worth up to $1,504 will be sent out in a matter of days. The extra food stamp benefits will be available to recipients in the state of Virginia after the state's Department of Social Services announced that they will be releasing emergency funds to eligible families in January.
The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs during a second pandemic winter, with cold-weather states receiving the largest share, according to a state-by-state breakdown released Friday. The funding boost - part of last year´s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan...
With most states, their smallest town's claim to fame is just that, it's the smallest town on the map. But in Iowa that couldn't be further from the truth. This town with a population of just 15 people has contributed to some pretty important moments in history. The tiny town...
Michiganders were freaking out late last night/early this morning (Friday) when they looked to the night sky and saw some really bizarre vertical lights that looked like something out of a science fiction movie. If you were one of many people that witnessed these strange lights, I'm sorry to report,...
National Parks around America offer something for everyone. Almost all of them are breathtaking in their own way, but some take your breath away for an entirely different reason. At some parks, there are increased levels of danger for some of the more adventurous among us. Places like the Grand...
Did you know that those trendy 'Tiny Homes' are actually illegal in Arkansas?. If you have been on social media you seem to see a large number of cabins out there. Some of these cabins are huge and some are small, even tiny. These Tiny Homes have less than 400 square feet of living space which doesn't seem to be a big deal but according to a recent story on Bob VIla's website, the average home in Arkansas has over 1700 square feet of living space.
It’s January, and that usually means you’re motivated to make big life improvements. If one of those improvements involves your finances, 2022 could be the year you start investing. Investing is the simplest way to build wealth and fund your retirement — but it’s not something everyone should...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon hospitals have new interim guidelines to help them determine which patients should get lifesaving care if the current COVID-19 surge forces them to choose between people because of a lack of beds, staff or critical medical equipment. The guidelines will only come into play...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday he hopes everyone receives the coronavirus vaccine, but it should be a person’s choice, not the result of a government mandate. The Republican attorney general, who said he is fully vaccinated and had the booster, also said...
In addition to the new year bringing confetti and a fresh calendar, it’s a time to set big money goals for the next 12 months. That might mean finally paying off debt, buying a house or taking a long-delayed vacation. With inflation and economic uncertainty clouding 2022, shoring up...
Daily COVID-19 cases reached 1 million in the United States this week as the omicron variant spreads through almost every state, and businesses -- as well as governments -- are feeling the pressure....
The Kansas Healthcare Collaborative Board of Directors has selected Malea Hartvickson as the organization’s executive director effective Jan. 1. She was a program director leading one of KHC’s largest initiatives, the Health Quality Innovation Network. Previously, Hartvickson was a quality improvement adviser for KHC’s Practice Transformation Network, working with medical practices in the western and north central part of the state to help them continually improve health care quality and maximize patient safety. “Malea has dedicated her career to working with Kansas physicians and to ensure that all have access to the very latest evidence-based practices,” said Brian Williams, chair of the KHC board and president/CEO of Labette Health. Before joining KHC in January 2018, Hartvickson worked for 12 years at NMC Health in Newton. Hartvickson earned a bachelor of science in business administration and master of health care leadership degrees from Friends University in Wichita. She is also a certified patient-centered medical home certified content expert and a certified professional in healthcare quality.
Comments / 0