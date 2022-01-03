ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Would You Relocate for $10K? Should You?

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCities and states are shelling out serious cash to lure remote workers. Tulsa, Oklahoma, will pay you $10,000 to move there and telework. West Virginia is offering $12,000 and two years of free outdoor gear rental. Move to Maine, and the state will help you pay off your student...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
107.9 LITE FM

Would You Live in a Giant Potato?

Okay, maybe you wouldn’t live there, but would you have a staycation there?. The Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise is definitely making a name for itself in the travel space as one of the most unique Airbnb stays in the nation. It is currently listed on Airbnb at just $124/night, however, it’s been as high as $250/night in the past.
BOISE, ID
crossroadstoday.com

Here’s a New Hack for Finding out How Much a Job Actually Pays

Salary negotiations can be nerve-wracking experiences that are fraught with guesswork. If pay isn’t included on the job listing, conventional wisdom says you should turn to salary estimation tools on sites like Indeed or Glassdoor to get an idea of what a company might pay. But even if you manage to dig up some details, all you have is a ballpark estimate when it comes time to negotiate.
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
State
Maine State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
Daily Mail

Biden will use $4.5billion in COVID relief funds to help low-income Americans pay their heating bills for the second pandemic of the winter with prices set to soar

The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs during a second pandemic winter, with cold-weather states receiving the largest share, according to a state-by-state breakdown released Friday. The funding boost - part of last year´s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulsa Remote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Instagram
Majic 93.3

Did You Know That Those Cute Tiny Homes Are Illegal In Arkansas?

Did you know that those trendy 'Tiny Homes' are actually illegal in Arkansas?. If you have been on social media you seem to see a large number of cabins out there. Some of these cabins are huge and some are small, even tiny. These Tiny Homes have less than 400 square feet of living space which doesn't seem to be a big deal but according to a recent story on Bob VIla's website, the average home in Arkansas has over 1700 square feet of living space.
ARKANSAS STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Is 2022 the Year You Start Investing?

It’s January, and that usually means you’re motivated to make big life improvements. If one of those improvements involves your finances, 2022 could be the year you start investing. Investing is the simplest way to build wealth and fund your retirement — but it’s not something everyone should...
INCOME TAX
crossroadstoday.com

Oregon issues hospital crisis care standards as COVID surges

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon hospitals have new interim guidelines to help them determine which patients should get lifesaving care if the current COVID-19 surge forces them to choose between people because of a lack of beds, staff or critical medical equipment. The guidelines will only come into play...
OREGON STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Ohio AG: Vaccines positive, but not via government rule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday he hopes everyone receives the coronavirus vaccine, but it should be a person’s choice, not the result of a government mandate. The Republican attorney general, who said he is fully vaccinated and had the booster, also said...
OHIO STATE
crossroadstoday.com

5 steps to reach your money goals in 2022

In addition to the new year bringing confetti and a fresh calendar, it’s a time to set big money goals for the next 12 months. That might mean finally paying off debt, buying a house or taking a long-delayed vacation. With inflation and economic uncertainty clouding 2022, shoring up...
BUSINESS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

It's Your Business for Jan. 8 includes Malea Hartvickson, Martin Schlossman, Rodney Harmon, Brian Lang

The Kansas Healthcare Collaborative Board of Directors has selected Malea Hartvickson as the organization’s executive director effective Jan. 1. She was a program director leading one of KHC’s largest initiatives, the Health Quality Innovation Network. Previously, Hartvickson was a quality improvement adviser for KHC’s Practice Transformation Network, working with medical practices in the western and north central part of the state to help them continually improve health care quality and maximize patient safety. “Malea has dedicated her career to working with Kansas physicians and to ensure that all have access to the very latest evidence-based practices,” said Brian Williams, chair of the KHC board and president/CEO of Labette Health. Before joining KHC in January 2018, Hartvickson worked for 12 years at NMC Health in Newton. Hartvickson earned a bachelor of science in business administration and master of health care leadership degrees from Friends University in Wichita. She is also a certified patient-centered medical home certified content expert and a certified professional in healthcare quality.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy