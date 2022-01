EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to Evansville Police, Fabian L. Bennett has been taken into custody with the help of EPD’s Viper Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service. He is being charged with murder. Bennett allegedly shot someone on Oregon Street on December 28. The victim’s name was Carlis J. Falls, and he was from […]

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO