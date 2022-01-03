ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Baylor Stays at No. 1 in Men's AP Poll; Auburn Rises

By Molly Geary
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ek1OK_0dbcaGDR00

There wasn't much movement in this week's top 10 as conference play begins in earnest.

After a big road win, No. 1 Baylor stayed atop the men's AP college basketball poll for the fourth consecutive week. The Bears knocked off then-No. 8 Iowa State in Ames on Saturday to open Big 12 play 1–0 and stay perfect on the season.

The rest of the top seven remained unchanged as well, with Duke, Purdue , Gonzaga and UCLA rounding out the top five. The Bruins haven't played since Dec. 11 due to a COVID-19 pause, while the Blue Devils and Bulldogs have also dealt with virus impacts of late.

Auburn jumped into the top 10 after handing LSU its first loss of the season last week. The Tigers are now ninth, while the Cyclones dropped three spots to No. 11 after their loss to Baylor.

LSU dropped five spots to No. 21, while Seton Hall tumbled nine spots to No. 24 after back-to-back losses to Providence and Villanova.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHzo0_0dbcaGDR00

John Reed/USA TODAY Sports

Full top 25 (as of Jan. 3):

1. Baylor
2. Duke
3. Purdue
4. Gonzaga
5. UCLA
6. Kansas
7. USC
8. Arizona
9. Auburn
10. Michigan State
11. Iowa State
12. Houston
13. Ohio State
14. Texas
15. Alabama
16. Kentucky
17. Providence
18. Tennessee
19. Villanova
20. Colorado State
21. LSU
22. Xavier
23. Wisconsin
24. Seton Hall
25. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2

Comments / 0

Related
WolverineDigest

Michigan QB Enters Transfer Portal

A fifth Wolverine has entered their name in the transfer portal this week - backup quarterback Dan Villari. With the quarterback room essentially a two-man race between current starter Cade McNamara and true freshman JJ McCarthy, Villari's opportunity to play on Saturday's would be minimal at best in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Zach Evans Announces Transfer

Zach Evans, a former five-star running back and TCU transfer, will have a new home in 2022. Evans made his transfer decision on Monday morning, announcing he’s heading to the SEC. “I would like to announce that I plan to enroll at the … University of Mississippi,” Evans said...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

Jim Harbaugh reportedly telling recruits he’s entertaining NFL offers

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly telling recruits he is entertaining NFL offers. Fresh off a Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh could be turning his attention to the NFL. According to Sam Webb of 247Sports, Harbaugh is reportedly...
NFL
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

North Carolina Reportedly Making Major Coaching Change

Mac Brown and the North Carolina football program are reportedly making a major coaching staff change this offseason. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Tar Heels are parting way with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. This change shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise following...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#Ap Poll#Colorado State#Baylor#Men S Ap Poll#Ap#Gonzaga#Lsu#Tigers#Cyclones#Seton Hall#Purdue 4#Kansas 7#Usc 8#Auburn 10#Michigan State 11#Ohio State#Alabama 16#Kentucky 17#Wisconsin 24
Orlando Sentinel

UCF drops AAC home opener to Temple; Tulsa game postponed

Temple rallied late Wednesday night at Addition Financial Arena to escape Orlando with a 66-62 win over UCF despite a late push from the Knights led by Brandon Mahan. UCF trailed by 4 with 2:57 remaining before Mahan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to bookend free throws from Cheikh Mbacke Diong, to give the Knights a 62-58 lead with 1:28 remaining. Temple’s Zach Hicks responded with a 3-pointer ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy