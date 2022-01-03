ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic: 'Monica Seles called me crying'

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 5 days ago
Filip Krajinovic did double duty on Saturday at the ATP Cup to guide Serbia to a 2-1 win against Norway in Group A in Sydney. The world No. 42 teamed up with Nikola Cacic to beat Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the decisive doubles rubber after the...

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

