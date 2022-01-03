1st and Springer Closed Beginning Tomorrow

Report by Paula Antolini, January 6, 2022, 7:51PM EDT. Due to the impending snowstorm, the Bethel Public Schools will be closed, Friday, January 7, 2022. Text/Email Coming. The snow is predicted to start early in the morning, with the heaviest snowfall amounts between 6:45 and 9:00 AM, during our morning bus runs. It is expected to end in our area at approximately 10:30 AM. Even if we were to call a 3-hour delay, we would not have enough time to clear the campus.

1 DAY AGO