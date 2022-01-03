ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

1st and Springer Closed Beginning Tomorrow

guthrienewsleader.net
 5 days ago

Rudy Construction will be closing the 1st...

www.guthrienewsleader.net

Comments / 0

Related
kauainownews.com

Menehune Road Remains Closed; Rockfall Mitigation Work to Begin Friday

Menehune Road near the Waimea Swinging Bridge remains closed due to a rockfall that occurred on Jan. 3. Rockfall mitigation assessment above the road began today, Jan. 6., with work to start Friday, Jan. 7, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. “Following their assessment, contractors estimate that it may...
WAIMEA, HI
betheladvocate.com

Bethel Public Schools Closed Tomorrow Due to Snowstorm, Friday, Jan. 7th

Report by Paula Antolini, January 6, 2022, 7:51PM EDT. Due to the impending snowstorm, the Bethel Public Schools will be closed, Friday, January 7, 2022. Text/Email Coming. The snow is predicted to start early in the morning, with the heaviest snowfall amounts between 6:45 and 9:00 AM, during our morning bus runs. It is expected to end in our area at approximately 10:30 AM. Even if we were to call a 3-hour delay, we would not have enough time to clear the campus.
Lawrence County Record

Outgoing Springer, Petrus honored by Mt. Vernon aldermen

City gets own resolution from Lawrence County Emergency Services Board for donated 911 call center land. At the Dec. 14 meeting of the Mt. Vernon Board of Aldermen, Mayor Jason Haymes and the board honored two men, Max Springer and Bill Petrus, who spent a large portion of their careers serving the city in roles of leadership.
MOUNT VERNON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springer Closed
firststateupdate.com

Newark Municipal Building Closing Beginning January 3 Due To Covid

The City of Newark Municipal Building located at 220 South Main Street will be open to the public on a limited basis beginning Monday, January 3 to reduce the risk of infection and community spread as COVID-19 cases increase in the area. The patience and cooperation from residents are appreciated as the city takes the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of its staff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy