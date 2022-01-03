Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal discomfort

It was already shaping up to be a tough year for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, with his popularity at an all-time low nine months from elections, the economy in recession and Covid-19 surging. Then the far-right leader had his New Year beach vacation come crashing to an end with an emergency flight to the hospital for a partially blocked intestine. Bolsonaro, 66, was discharged Wednesday, after the blockage came free without the surgery he initially said might be needed. But the health scare underlined the fragile state he appears to be in as he starts the final year of his term, and the countdown to elections that polls currently place him on track to lose badly to leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

