Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal discomfort

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO, Brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is in a Sao Paulo hospital for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort. Bolsonaro returned to the financial capital during the...

AFP

Bolsonaro starts potential annus horribilis with health scare

It was already shaping up to be a tough year for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, with his popularity at an all-time low nine months from elections, the economy in recession and Covid-19 surging. Then the far-right leader had his New Year beach vacation come crashing to an end with an emergency flight to the hospital for a partially blocked intestine. Bolsonaro, 66, was discharged Wednesday, after the blockage came free without the surgery he initially said might be needed. But the health scare underlined the fragile state he appears to be in as he starts the final year of his term, and the countdown to elections that polls currently place him on track to lose badly to leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro says he will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter against Covid

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has said that he will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter against Covid-19 and stated an unscientific claim that there have not been enough child fatalities to justify inoculation of children. More than 300 children between the ages of five and 11 have succumbed to the virus in Brazil since the start of the pandemic, a coronavirus advisory body in the country said.But the Brazilian leader said in Santa Catarina on Monday that “children have not been dying in a way that justifies a vaccine” for them.His statement came a week before Brazil rolls out a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Brazilian President Bolsonaro says 'life goes on' as he is released from hospital two days after being rushed in for emergency treatment of a blocked intestine

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was released from hospital on Wednesday, two days after being rushed for emergency treatment of a blocked intestine. Bolsonaro, 66, spoke at a news conference with his medical team before leaving the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo, saying he was ready to get back to work.
POLITICS
AFP

Brazilian families slammed by debt, inflation

Jussara Romero's credit card is nearly maxed out, and the sky-high interest payments have left her family struggling to get by. - Cascade effect - "Many families are already spending most of their income on interest payments," says Rachel de Sa, chief economist at investment brokerage Rico Investimentos.
BUSINESS
Jair Bolsonaro
AFP

Brazil green-lights Covid-19 vaccines for children age 5-11

Brazilian health authorities authorized Covid-19 vaccines for children age five to 11 on Wednesday, as South America's most populous country faces a rapid increase in cases due to holiday gatherings and the arrival of the Omicron variant. The final green light by Brazil's Ministry of Health comes three weeks after the nation's independent medicines regulator, Anvisa, declared Pfizer-BioNTech's child-size dose to be safe and effective. "To all those parents who want to vaccinate their children, the Ministry of Health will guarantee doses of the (Covid) vaccine," said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga in Brasilia. Controversy abounded in Brazil until Wednesday's announcement, with many alleging an improper delay by the government.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Brazilian doctors rule out surgery for Bolsonaro

Doctors say Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro doesn’t require surgery for an intestinal obstruction. The medical team caring for him at a Sao Paulo hospital said in a statement Tuesday that Bolsonaro’s intestinal obstruction had been resolved without providing details. The president will begin a liquid diet and there isn’t yet an expected date for his discharge. The 66-year-old Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries stemming from the knife attack he suffered during a 2018 campaign event.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Brazilian President Bolsonaro's condition is 'improving' after he was rushed to hospital for an intestinal blockage, doctors say, but refuse to rule out surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's condition is 'improving' after he was rushed to hospital for an intestinal blockage early on Monday. The 66-year-old is now under observation at Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo, with medics saying he has no fever or abdominal pain and managed a short walk. But...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Capitol rioter claims she is being scapegoated like ‘the Jews in Germany’

An imprisoned Capitol rioter who tweeted that her “white skin” would save her from jail has outrageously claimed she is being persecuted like “Jews in Germany”.Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, 51, told NBC News in an interview just before she began a 60-day prison sentence that she was being unfairly victimised.“They’re making fun of my skin colour. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’.“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am,” she told the network.“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did...
PROTESTS
WebMD

First ‘Flurona’ Cases Reported in the U.S.

“flurona,” in which people have seasonal flu and COVID-19 at the same time. The first known case was detected in Israel, but until this week no cases had been reported in the United States. In Los Angeles, a teenaged boy tested positive late last week for both illnesses at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Venezuela's Guaido digs in as 'acting president' without power

Opposition leader Juan Guaido officially began a new year as Venezuela's "acting president" on Tuesday after his position was renewed by a defunct parliament that continues to sit despite having no home. In January 2019, Guaido used his position as parliament speaker to proclaim himself acting president after the opposition-controlled National Assembly declared Maduro a usurper.
POLITICS
Fortune

France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

South Africa’s answer to Omicron

LEARNING TO LIVE WITH COVID — If Covid-19 is here to stay, how do we learn to live with it? It’s one of the most vexing questions public health officials around the world are confronting, and in South Africa, the first country to pass the peak of its Omicron wave, the outlines of an answer are beginning to appear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

El Salvador allows two Cuban journalists to enter country

SAN SALVADOR, Jan 5 (Reuters) - El Salvador on Wednesday said it allowed two Cuban journalists to enter the country after the reporters said they were expelled from the Communist-run island and then barred from entering Nicaragua. Hector Valdez and Esteban Rodriguez, reporters for independent news website ADN Cuba, said...
AMERICAS

