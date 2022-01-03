ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Daimler expects chips to remain scarce in 2022

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSzLK_0dbcZDbD00

BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer said the luxury carmaker expects chip supply to remain scarce throughout 2022, particularly in the first half of the year.

"Chip scarcity will also accompany us in 2022, particularly in the first half," Schaefer said to a journalists roundtable.

"We do not expect significant production capacity increases in the first half of the year ... these will barely come in the full year," he said.

Daimler, soon to be renamed Mercedes-Benz, produced 23.9% fewer cars in October 2021 than the previous year and 21.8% less in November, mirroring a production drop as carmakers worldwide struggle to get their hands on enough chips to meet demand.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Soaring used car prices hurting small dealerships in western Washington

SEATTLE — Low supply and high demand are causing an unprecedented spike in used car prices as the ongoing threat of COVID-19 continues to have an impact on small businesses. “We've been in business for over four years, and it is a family-owned business,” said Marianna Baghdasaryan, who helps run J & A Auto Sales in Bellevue. “We try to provide a wide variety of cars from your more luxurious Mercedes and Porsches to just regular Toyota Camrys.”
BELLEVUE, WA
Kilgore News Herald

Samsung expects its profits to jump by 52% amid global chip shortage

Samsung is expecting its profits to surge by up to 52% amid the global chip shortage. The tech giant - which manufactures an array of televisions, phones and home appliances as the the largest memory chip and smartphone make in the world- estimated that it made 13.8tn won ($11.5bn; £8.5bn) in the period, which saw would make it the highest fourth quarter operating profit since 2017, although the result missed a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 15.2 trillion won, which analysts attributed to items such as employees' bonuses.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daimler#Vehicles
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
ECONOMY
The Verge

Qualcomm is expanding its automotive platforms with new Volvo, Honda, Renault deals

Qualcomm has announced several new expansions of its partnerships with major car companies to provide hardware and software platforms for connected vehicles at CES 2022, partnering with Volvo, Honda, and Renault to add more functionality to their upcoming cars. Qualcomm already has a full suite of automotive platforms, which it...
BUSINESS
Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

After 90 Years on Top, GM Is No Longer the No. 1 Automaker in America

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, marking the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales since 1931. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, compared to 2.218 million for General...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Hyundai, Kia expect auto sales jump in 2022 amid chip shortage

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and affiliate Kia Corp (000270.KS) on Monday forecast that their combined global sales will jump 12.1% in 2022, even as last year's sales fell short of target due to a global chip shortage. The companies sold 6.67 million vehicles...
ECONOMY
OEM Off-Highway

Volvo, Daimler and TRATON Create Joint Venture for Charging Infrastructure

Volvo Group, Daimler Truck, and the TRATON GROUP have now signed a binding agreement to create a joint venture (JV) to install and operate a high-performance public charging network for battery electric, heavy-duty long-haul trucks and coaches across Europe. As previously communicated, the parties are committed to initiating and accelerating the necessary build-up of charging infrastructure for the increasing number of customers of electric vehicles in Europe and contribute to climate-neutral transportation in Europe by 2050. The JV creation is subject to regulatory approvals.
BUSINESS
Forbes

After Spin-Off, What’s Next For Daimler AG Stock?

Daimler AG’s stock (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) has fallen from $97 at the start of December to $80 currently. The fall is primarily due to the spin-off Daimler’s commercial vehicle business and the subsequent listing of Daimler Truck Holding AG 0n December 10 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Daimler AG will be rebranded as Mercedes-Benz Group AG from February 1, 2022 to emphasize the future focus on cars and vans of the brands Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ.
STOCKS
Carscoops

Daimler Reducing Stake In Chinese DENZA Joint Venture To 10%

Daimler and Chinese partner BYD will restructure their DENZA joint venture with the German conglomerate to now hold a 10 percent stake in the venture. Daimler and BYD have been partners in the Chinese market since 2010 when they signed a 50:50 research and technology joint venture, BYD Daimler New Technology Co, producing and marketing new energy vehicles under the DENZA brand.
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

Daimler Exits Underperforming Electric Car JV With China’s BYD

(Yicai Global) Dec. 27 -- German carmaker Daimler is extricating itself from its new energy vehicle joint venture with Chinese auto manufacturer BYD after the JV failed to deliver in ten years of operations. Daimler plans to reduce its stake in Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automotive to 10 percent from...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Italy's BPER set to improve offer for Carige - sources

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Italy's fifth-largest bank BPER Banca (EMII.MI)is preparing to improve its offer for ailing peer Carige (CRGI.MI)to prevail over rival suitor Credit Agricole Italia (CAGR.PA), two sources close to the matter said. Before Christmas, BPER had offered a token 1 euro for Carige and demanded a...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 25% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford shares surged earlier this week as the company said it plans to double production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to meet "soaring customer demand."
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

269K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy