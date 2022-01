By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Here’s what I want you to do. Go outside and open your car doors. Now gather all your earthly possessions and shove them into your backseat. After that, strap the rest of your belongings to the roof, including your dishwasher, La-Z-Boy, lawn tractor, and all three of […]

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO