Indianapolis Children’s Museum to host free vaccine clinic Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Children’s Museum will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, January 6.
The Children’s Museum is partnering with Riley’s Hospital for Children at IU Health to give free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as free flu shots, to the public. The clinic is walk-ins only.
The clinic will run from 4-8 p.m. Admission to the museum is not required however, it’s offered during $6 First Thursday Night for those who may want to take advantage of the monthly discount event.
The specific vaccinations provided include:
· Pfizer shots for children 5-11 years old
· Pfizer shots for adolescents and adults 12 years old and older
· Pfizer booster shots for anyone eligible 16 years old and older
· Influenza (flu) vaccine for anyone 6 months and older
Those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination will be required to wait 15 minutes afterward in case there is a reaction. The museum will provide space with activities in the infoZone, located on Level 2.
A face covering that covers both the nose and mouth will be required at the clinic.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 1