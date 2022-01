Registration is now open for the Sequim Sunshine Festival Sun Fun Color Run scheduled for a live event on Saturday, March 5 beginning at 11:00 a.m. The event will follow all state and county safety restrictions. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/Sequim/SunFunColorRun. This family friendly event begins and ends at Carrie Blake Park and has a 1K and a 5K option with color stations along the course. Registration includes a Sun Fun Color Run T-shirt, race bib, finisher medal, sunglasses, a neck gaiter face covering, and a starting line color blast bag. Register today for the best price. Fees will increase on February 1. Event space is limited and the event is expected to sell out.

SEQUIM, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO