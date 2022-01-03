ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gear up for camping season with savings up to $300 on Solo Stove fire pit bundles

By Max McHone
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the outdoors season might be over for some of us, sunny skies and clear trails are just around the corner. And the best time to gear up is right now. Solo Stove, the maker of our pick for the best smokeless fire pit of the year,...

www.cnet.com

moneytalksnews.com

Priceline Seasons of Savings Coupon: Up to $50 off

Apply code "SAVINGS50" to save on Express Deal hotels, flights, and rental cars. Shop Now at Priceline. You've worked hard for years to get where you are today. Now it's time to plan for the next big thing — retirement. Here are four important things to do before you say goodbye to the 9-to-5.
ECONOMY
CNET

Keep your home spotless with the Hoover CleanSlate Plus, now just $99

Whether you host company, have pets or simply encounter the occasional spill, the Hoover CleanSlate carpet and upholstery cleaner has you covered through all of life's messes. The dual tank system keeps your clean and dirty water separate, and with 40-ounces of clean solution capacity, you can clean further and hit more spots without stopping, getting you finished faster. Targeting spills, stains and set-in messes is easy with the included Oxy Concentrate. Grab the Hoover CleanSlate Plus for just $99 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Skip the hassle of traditional frying, this 5-quart air fryer is 65% off today

Trying to eat a little healthier this year? Air fryers are a great way to get some of your favorite fried foods without the oils. It's less messy, too. This 5-quart air fryer from Insignia features a stainless steel exterior, making it easy to wipe down, and the basket and pan are both dishwasher safe, so you can pop them out and relax instead of spending the whole night cleaning up. Best Buy has marked it down by 65%, meaning you can take it home today for just $35 But you have to grab it soon, because this is a one-day deal.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Save up to 60% at BBQGuys' blowout sale and gear up for grilling season

Though grilling season seems to have just passed, summer cookouts will be back before you know it. And the best time to gear up for grilling season 2022 is now, since BBQGuys is offering up to 60% off during its end-of-the-year blowout sale. You can score hundreds off of a brand new grill, or treat yourself to a shiny new set of grilling tools or accessories at a solid discount.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

7 best pressure washers to clean cars, bikes and garden furniture

Pressure washers can be a godsend when it comes to cleaning a wide range of items, whether it’s mildew-covered patio tiles and stained garden benches or cars, bicycles and climbing frames.We had at our disposal an abundance of surfaces to challenge the toughest of pressure washers out there, to discover the best on the market.We extensively tested a range of pressure washers out on garden furniture marked with oily barbecue-related stains, mildew-covered patio tiles, bicycles caked with two years’ worth of mud, and a prized car in need of a deep (albeit delicate) clean.Looking at everything from assembly to ease...
HOME & GARDEN
Mac Observer

TwelveSouth’s Happy New Gear Sale Could Save You a Bundle

For many of us, the holiday season means new Apple devices to kit out with accessories. One of the best and most elegant sources of cases, stands, wired or wireless chargers, and more is offering huge savings to ring in the new year. Check out TwelveSouth’s Happy New Gear Sale.
SHOPPING
CNET

Spoil yourself with Spongelle: Get 25% off body buffers, washes and more

Spring for some self-care with Spongelle. Now is the time to escape the cold and spend time pampering yourself. Spongelle makes a variety of indulgent buffers, bath washes, lotions, room diffusers and other products that will have your bath feeling like a spa. Stock up and save on its New Arrivals collection. Spongelle is cutting the cost by 25% with the code NEW2022 now through Jan. 10.
SKIN CARE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
BGR.com

Electric standing desks are $189 in this surprise Amazon sale

A high-quality electric standing desk is probably the one thing that's worth its weight in gold. That's true for pretty much anyone with a desk job. These brilliant gadgets typically cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, but the undeniable health benefits definitely make them worthwhile. The results from study after study indicate that sitting all day long each day has terrible health repercussions. That's why it's so important for people who sit at a desk to stand periodically. Of course, an electric standing desk is the best way to ensure you spend plenty of time on your feet. But...
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
HOME & GARDEN
News Channel 25

Lowe’s after-Christmas clearance has up to 75% off in-store items

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. While you may think Black Friday is the best time to...
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
domino

One of the Best Closet Organizers Costs Less Than $6 at IKEA

A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
SHOPPING

