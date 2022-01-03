Ohio State maintains No. 13 ranking in latest AP Top 25 poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has maintained its No. 13 ranking in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday afternoon.

Ohio State played its first game in more than two weeks on Sunday with an 87-79 overtime win over Nebraska in Lincoln. Freshman Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes with 35 points, the second-most by a freshman in a single game in program history.

Branham was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after his career day.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to play two more conference games this week with a road trip to Bloomington on Thursday to face Indiana followed by a home game on Sunday versus Northwestern.

AP TOP 25 POLL (JAN. 3)

1 Baylor (13-0) 2 Duke (11-1) 3 Purdue (12-1) 4 Gonzaga (11-2) 5 UCLA (8-1) 6 Kansas (11-1) 7 USC (12-0) 8 Arizona (11-1) 9 Auburn (12-1) 10 Michigan State (12-2) 11 Iowa State (12-1) 12 Houston (12-2) 13 Ohio State (9-2) 14 Texas (11-2) 15 Alabama (10-3) 16 Providence (13-1) 16 Kentucky (11-2) 18 Tennessee (9-3) 19 Villanova (9-4) 20 Colorado State (10-0) 21 LSU (12-1) 22 Xavier (11-2) 23 Wisconsin (10-2) 24 Seton Hall (9-3) 25 Texas Tech (10-2)

