Durham, NC

73-year-old North Carolina woman killed by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve, police say

By Jeff Reeves, Brea Hollingsworth
 5 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said a 73-year-old woman was killed by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Robinhood Road around 10:50 p.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest, police said.

Responding officers found Deloris Evans Burwell of Durham lying in the driveway. She was unconscious when officers arrived.

Police said police began life-saving measures before she was taken to the hospital by EMS.

It was at the hospital that they learned she had been shot.

Burwell died from her injury, police said.

In a release, Durham police said Burwell’s death was likely related to celebratory gunfire.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

