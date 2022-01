Despite a prolonged effort to maintain a physical edition this year, the Berlin Film Festival has been forced to move its primary industry event, the European Film Market, online due to rising Covid cases in Germany, according to multiple sources. Deadline understands that the festival itself will remain a physical event but rumors are abounding that the market will once again take place virtually. Three weeks ago, the festival put out a statement expressing confidence in its ability to hold an in-person event in 2022, after last year’s edition was also forced to shift to a virtual format. The fest stated that...

