Top Research Reports for Exxon Mobil, Oracle & TotalEnergies

Exxon Mobil fits the Valuentum style of investing quite well, and it has a very nice dividend yield, too. Is it the value style? Is it the growth style? Is it the GARP style? Is it the momentum style? No, it's the Valuentum style. The ideal stock idea that fits the Valuentum style is a company that is undervalued - both on a discounted cash flow basis and versus peers - has strong growth potential, has a solid track record of creating economic profits for shareholders with reasonable risk, is a strong cash flow generator, has manageable financial leverage, and is currently showing bullish technical and momentum indicators (and has a nice, strong and growing dividend, too!). Though no stock idea can ever truly perfectly fit the Valuentum style, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) comes very close to fitting the bill these days, in our view.
