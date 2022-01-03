Top Research Reports for Exxon Mobil, Oracle & TotalEnergies

Exxon is set to benefit from rising oil prices over the next few years. Earnings will more than double in the next 5 years. Exxon Mobil (XOM) remains one of the world's largest oil companies, and also one of the world's most debated. I have been both bearish and bullish on Exxon in the past. But right now, I am bullish given the current oil situation. Exxon is set up very well thanks to its world-class portfolio. That portfolio is only going to get more efficient as Exxon is committed to cleaning up the balance sheet a bit and growing cash flow. All while making sure their green targets are hit well ahead of schedule. Exxon may not see the huge capital gains some of the mid-caps will see over the next year, but it will be around for years to come and you can collect a healthy dividend while you wait.

