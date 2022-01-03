ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Top Research Reports for Exxon Mobil, Oracle & TotalEnergies

By Sheraz Mian
Zacks.com
 5 days ago

Today's first Research Daily of 2022 features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>. Shares...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Truist Securiti Weighs in on Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Exxon Mobil's Guyana Business Is A Company Maker

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently announced two new discoveries in offshore Guyana on top of the company's recently updated 10 billion barrel estimate. As part of the same guidance, the company is guiding for 10 development projects. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's impressive Guyana asset portfolio, combined with a low breakeven, could enable the company to generate massive earnings.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Oracle Corporation#Oracle Totalenergies#First Research Daily#Exxon Mobil Corporation#Xom#Orcl#Totalenergies Se#Autonomous Database
Zacks.com

Top Research Reports for Alphabet, salesforce & Starbucks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (. GOOGL. ), salesforce.com, inc. (. CRM. ), and Starbucks Corporation (. SBUX. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, UnitedHealth & Schwab

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corporation (. MSFT. ), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (. UNH. ), and The Charles Schwab Corporation (. SCHW. ). These research reports have been hand-picked...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Exxon Mobil Is A Valuentum Style Stock With A Hefty Dividend Yield

Exxon Mobil fits the Valuentum style of investing quite well, and it has a very nice dividend yield, too. Is it the value style? Is it the growth style? Is it the GARP style? Is it the momentum style? No, it's the Valuentum style. The ideal stock idea that fits the Valuentum style is a company that is undervalued - both on a discounted cash flow basis and versus peers - has strong growth potential, has a solid track record of creating economic profits for shareholders with reasonable risk, is a strong cash flow generator, has manageable financial leverage, and is currently showing bullish technical and momentum indicators (and has a nice, strong and growing dividend, too!). Though no stock idea can ever truly perfectly fit the Valuentum style, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) comes very close to fitting the bill these days, in our view.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oracle
Zacks.com

Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

VLO - Free Report) closed at $78.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%. Heading into today, shares...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Top Stock Reports for Meta Platforms, Bank of America & Mastercard

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (. FB. ), Bank of America Corporation (. BAC. ), and Mastercard Incorporated (. MA. ). These research reports have been hand-picked...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Exxon Mobil: Get Paid To Wait

Exxon is set to benefit from rising oil prices over the next few years. Earnings will more than double in the next 5 years. Exxon Mobil (XOM) remains one of the world's largest oil companies, and also one of the world's most debated. I have been both bearish and bullish on Exxon in the past. But right now, I am bullish given the current oil situation. Exxon is set up very well thanks to its world-class portfolio. That portfolio is only going to get more efficient as Exxon is committed to cleaning up the balance sheet a bit and growing cash flow. All while making sure their green targets are hit well ahead of schedule. Exxon may not see the huge capital gains some of the mid-caps will see over the next year, but it will be around for years to come and you can collect a healthy dividend while you wait.
GAS PRICE
pulse2.com

Exxon Mobil Stock (XOM): $73 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) have received a $73 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) have received a $73 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Exxon Mobil's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil. Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Exxon Mobil Says Rising Gasoline Prices Should Boost Earnings

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report said Thursday that it anticipates higher gasoline prices will boost its earnings by $700 million to $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter from the third quarter. An increase in natural gas liquids prices should tack on another $400 million to $800...
TRAFFIC
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Pfizer, Peloton and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – The energy giant signaled that it will report a fourth consecutive quarterly profit, thanks in large part to stronger oil and gas prices. The snapshot of fourth quarter results came in an SEC filing, ahead of the official earnings on February 1.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Top Research Reports for salesforce, Intuit & Bristol-Myers

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including salesforce.com, inc. (. CRM. ), Intuit Inc. (. INTU. ), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (. BMY. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Lam Research (LRCX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy