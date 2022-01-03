ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Coconut and Raspberry Jam Slices (12-Minute Recipe)

By GordonRamsayClub
gordonramsayclub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese nice coconut and raspberry jam slices are so simple and easy to prepare! All you need to do is spend 15 minutes in your kitchen and with a little effort, you will get these delicious slices. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. 40...

gordonramsayclub.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Throw Your Cheese Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just because you spot a bit of mold on your cheese doesn't automatically mean you should toss it in the trash, but it is important to know when to cut your losses. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, "mold is sometimes intentionally added to many cheeses as part of the ripening process." Think blue cheese and gorgonzola. Deciding what to save and what to discard depends more on the type of cheese involved. Business Insider explains that "when it comes to cheese, perishability has a lot to do with the moisture it contains."
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caster Sugar#Desiccated Coconut#Food Drink
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Ice cream recall: Check your freezer right now

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more One of the great things about ice cream is that you can enjoy it all year round. It’s a versatile treat. Sure, it might hit different during those hot summer days, but there’s something to be said about downing a pint of your favorite ice cream during the frigid winter months as well. With that said, if you’re a winter ice cream connoisseur like myself, there’s a new ice cream recall you’ll want to pay attention to. Earlier this week, the FDA announced a recall involving ice...
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with a Jar of Mayonnaise Before You Rinse It Out

You learn a lot about your future spouse when you eat with them. One of the things I learned about my husband was that he likes to dip cooked broccoli in mayonnaise. I found this out many years ago when we were eating a meal with friends, and my now husband asked for mayo. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted it for until I watched, incredulous, as he swooped the broccoli through the mayo and popped it into his mouth with a smile. Guess who regularly uses mayo as a broccoli condiment now? Yep, our entire family of seven — including me!
HOME & GARDEN
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

How to Store Oranges to Keep Them Fresh For Longer

There's nothing like a fresh, juicy, vibrant orange to brighten even the gloomiest day. Make the most of your fresh oranges by storing them correctly. Here's everything you need to know about orange storage at room temperature, in the fridge, or in the freezer. How Long Do Oranges Last?. It...
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
Glamour

The Best Air Fryer Recipes to Start Making on Repeat

Air fryers are one of the best gifts the culinary gods have given us in recent years. So when it came to rounding up the best air fryer recipes, we took things very seriously. There are, oh, zillions of air fryer recipes on the internet, so we had to find the ones that are truly worth your air-frying energy. The qualifications? They have to be simple, healthy, and—most importantly—absolutely delicious.
RECIPES
The Independent

8 best slow cookers for delicious dinners with minimal fuss

A slow cooker can transform weekday meals so you always come home to a hot, nutritious dinner, however busy your day gets. And as slow cookers work especially well with cheaper cuts of meats and vegetables, they can even help cut household costs too.There’s no need to spend a fortune to get started with slow cooking. Although pricier appliances come with extra functions, including keep-warm and delayed start modes, the basic slow cook setting provided pretty similar results across the board.Whatever your budget may be, everyone should consider capacity before buying. Most slow cookers hold between 3.5l and 4.5l which...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy