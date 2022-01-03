ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-03 08:10:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Carroll, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Carroll; Chariton; Grundy; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Putnam; Randolph; Schuyler; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Franklin; Gasconade; Jefferson; Knox; Lewis; Lincoln; Marion; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; Shelby; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations less than an inch and ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung and Tompkins counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 03:30:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with 3 to 6 inches at Lolo Pass. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Henry; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Whiteside WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle and light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze up to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 14:26:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-08 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKST SATURDAY THROUGH THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills 45 below to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch...mainly on roads and sidewalks. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon to 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing late Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 05:18:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-08 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THOMPSON PASS WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 1 PM AKST this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will remain very cold for the next several days, fluctuating between 35 and 45 below zero. A developing storm will bring falling snow back into the area Sunday afternoon. The winds and snow will work in tandem to reduce visibility, especially Sunday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 14:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois, and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing during Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cedar, Jackson, Johnson, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Cedar; Jackson; Johnson; Keokuk; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze up to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Blaine, Eastern Glacier, Hill, Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 03:21:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-09 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Blaine; Eastern Glacier; Hill; Liberty; Toole WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Blaine, Eastern Glacier, Hill, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 02:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 19:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1045 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. .Little rain expected over the weekend. The flood crest along the Chehalis will move downstream reaching Porter Sunday morning. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 50.0 feet, feet...the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood numerous farms and roads including SR 12. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 AM PST Saturday the stage was 50.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 PM PST Friday was 50.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 51.3 feet early Sunday morning. The river will not fall fall below flood stage until Tuesday. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT AKST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight AKST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong and gusty northeast winds are expected to develop late Saturday and continue into late Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Blaine, Eastern Glacier, Hill, Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 08:04:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-09 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Blaine; Eastern Glacier; Hill; Liberty; Toole WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Blaine, Eastern Glacier, Hill, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Jo Daviess; Stephenson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze up to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 03:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Tucker WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater than a foot possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, producing blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Monday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Mississippi; New Madrid; Scott; Stoddard Periods of Freezing Drizzle Possible this Morning Isolated to patchy freezing drizzle will be possible this morning across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and the western tip of Kentucky. With temperatures forecast to be in the 20s to near 30 or so, any freezing drizzle that develops may create a light glaze of ice...especially on untreated roads, bridges, overpasses and sidewalks. Motorists this should use caution and be prepared to slow down if the very light precipitation develops.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 08:04:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Judith Basin; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT

