Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 05:18:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-08 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THOMPSON PASS WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 1 PM AKST this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will remain very cold for the next several days, fluctuating between 35 and 45 below zero. A developing storm will bring falling snow back into the area Sunday afternoon. The winds and snow will work in tandem to reduce visibility, especially Sunday evening.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO