ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Proof Of Vaccine Mandate Begins Monday In Chicago, Most Cook County Suburbs

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore you head out the door, check for your keys, wallet, and...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WIFR

Chicago patrons age 5 and up need proof of vaccination to dine indoors

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Department of Public Health enacts new guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially with the discovery of the Omicron variant. Starting January 3, the City of Chicago will require anyone ages five years and older who patron indoor dining facilities, fitness programs and entertainment venues to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Proof of vaccination will need to be shown before entering these facilities.
CHICAGO, IL
West Cook News

Cook County vaccine mandates have residents questioning motives

Cook County’s recent vaccine mandate on children 5 and older has many asking - why?. Pushback against the mandate is coming from the county’s recreation sports leagues. Bianca Cavanaugh is a parent of four in Western Springs. She said breakthrough cases have shown the vaccine does not seem to make much of a difference in transmission anyway.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
County
Cook County, IL
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
fox32chicago.com

Protesters in Park Ridge call on mayor to oppose Cook County vaccine mandate

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - The Cook County vaccine mandate that went into effect on Monday is not sitting well with some residents in the north suburbs. Protesters gathered outside the Park Ridge Village Hall late Tuesday morning and called on Mayor Marty Maloney to publicly oppose the new Cook County proof of vaccination mandate.
PARK RIDGE, IL
chambanasun.com

'Great Chicago Fire 2.0;' Halbrook responds to new vaccine mandate

A south central Illinois state representative recently likened Chicago's looming vaccine mandate, announced earlier this week, to one of the greatest tragedies the city has ever known. State Rep. Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville) took to social media to respond to the vaccine mandate that is set to go into effect early...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Restaurants#Cbs#Vaccine Mandate#Cbs 2
qrockonline.com

Chicago, Cook Co. Vaccine Requirement Goes Into Effect Today

A proof of COVID-19 vaccine requirement goes into effect today in Chicago. Anyone five years of age or older will be required to show proof of vaccination to go into a restaurant, gym, or entertainment venue where food or drink are being served. The new mandate that’s also in effect in Cook County is in response to a rise in COVID cases. Similar requirements have already been in place in other large cities, including New York and Los Angeles.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Chicago Restaurateurs Say They Won’t Have Time, Staff To Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Proof Requirement

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago restaurants banded together Monday to fight Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for customers. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, restaurateurs said they don’t have enough time, or staff, to implement the policy in a few days’ time. The fight also comes as other big cities are allowing for mid-month deadlines.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Orland Park Trustees Pass Resolution Vowing Not To Enforce Cook County COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate For Restuarants, Gyms

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — You can put your COVID-19 vaccine cards away if you’re dining or working out in suburban Orland Park. The village on Tuesday night passed a resolution saying they will not enforce Cook County’s new vaccine mandate. As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported, the Orland Park Village Board of Trustees voted 6-0 Tuesday night in favor of that resolution. Leaders in the southwest suburb said there are not data to support such a mandate, and called it a political move by Cook County. “If a mandate is going to be passed, it should be passed by law. it should...
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
ABC7 Chicago

Cook County COVID mandate: Chief judge requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO -- Cook County Chief Judge Tim Evans is requiring all of his employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. If they haven't already, employees must at least get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within the next three weeks, Evans said. There is no deadline for employees to receive their second dose, nor are employees required to get a booster shot if they've been vaccinated.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Time Out Global

Some of Chicago biggest museums will require proof of vaccination

When Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago's proof-of-vaccination mandate last week, the order only applied to indoor dining and fitness venues, as well as entertainment and recreation venues where food or beverages are served. But when the affected businesses begin requiring guests to present a copy of their vax card (and a photo ID, if they're 16 or older) on January 3, some of Chicago's most prominent museums will follow suit.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Cook County’s proof of vaccination requirement goes into effect January 3

New order requires proof of vaccination for restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and fitness facilities. Information provided by Cook County Department of Public Health. FOREST PARK, Ill. (December 27, 2021) – In response to the current COVID-19 surge of cases and hospitalizations in suburban Cook County, Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) last week issued a new mitigation order for suburban Cook County. The order calls for proof of vaccination for customers of indoor settings where food or drink are served for on-premises consumption, like restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues, and in fitness facilities.
COOK COUNTY, IL
North Cook News

Morrison calls new Cook County vaccine mandate 'stepping on individual rights'

The new COVID-19 proof of vaccine requirement for businesses and park districts across Cook County is overreach, according to Republican state Rep. Tom Morrison. “Cook County is striving to lead the nation on how to govern badly with incoherent and heavy-handed policies on residents and businesses, follow them or they'll threaten, they’ll fine or just shut them down,” Morrison said at a recent news conference on the issue. “The COVID-19 virus is spreading between people, but it's spreading regardless of vaccine status.”
COOK COUNTY, IL
WDSU

New Orleans begins proof of vaccine rule for kids

Parents who want to take their children to places in New Orleans will now have to show proof of vaccination starting Monday. This comes after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced updates to the city's coronavirus guidance. Starting Jan. 3, 2022, proof of vaccination or a negative test will be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy