Proof Of Vaccine Mandate Begins Monday In Chicago, Most Cook County Suburbs

New order requires proof of vaccination for restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and fitness facilities. Information provided by Cook County Department of Public Health. FOREST PARK, Ill. (December 27, 2021) – In response to the current COVID-19 surge of cases and hospitalizations in suburban Cook County, Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) last week issued a new mitigation order for suburban Cook County. The order calls for proof of vaccination for customers of indoor settings where food or drink are served for on-premises consumption, like restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues, and in fitness facilities.
