Proof Of Vaccine Mandate Begins Monday In Chicago, Most Cook County Suburbs

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — You can put your COVID-19 vaccine cards away if you’re dining or working out in suburban Orland Park. The village on Tuesday night passed a resolution saying they will not enforce Cook County’s new vaccine mandate. As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported, the Orland Park Village Board of Trustees voted 6-0 Tuesday night in favor of that resolution. Leaders in the southwest suburb said there are not data to support such a mandate, and called it a political move by Cook County. “If a mandate is going to be passed, it should be passed by law. it should...

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO