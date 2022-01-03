Advocate Aurora Health Sees Hundreds Of Hospitalizations As COVID Cases Increase

CHICAGO (CBS) — The latest surge of COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to tax the hospital system, with more than 7,000 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide, and the state reporting its second-highest number of daily cases on Friday. While there was a slight dip in hospitalizations over the past day in Illinois, there are still more COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide right now than during any previous wave of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, only 18% of the state’s hospital beds were available, including only 9% of ICU beds. CBS 2’s Chris Tye got exclusive access inside the emergency room at Rush...

