Advocate Aurora Health Sees Hundreds Of Hospitalizations As COVID Cases Increase

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — We’ve all seen long lines at COVID-19 testing facilities over the last few weeks.
On Friday, CBS 2’s Steven Graves talked with workers on the front lines just over the state line in Gary, Indiana.
“It’s more than just giving a vaccination or giving a COVID swab,” said nurse Danielle Collins.
Lately, Collins also deals with emotions, when administering tests and shots in a COVID surge brings unwanted jabs from impatient people.
“The pushing and the shoving; the arguing; people using profanity; people saying that you don’t care,” Collins said.
The Gary native said that last sentiment is the farthest...
