Aurora, IL

Advocate Aurora Health Sees Hundreds Of Hospitalizations As COVID Cases Increase

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – The massive increase in COVID cases is straining the health care system. Across the 26 hospitals in the Advocate Aurora Health System, nearly 1,500 patients...

chicago.cbslocal.com

WBRE

Omicron or cold symptoms? Local physician helps identify the difference

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Getting sick is the last thing any of us wants especially during a raging pandemic. Trying to figure out exactly what’s making you ill can be tricky since some diseases and conditions share the same symptoms. There are certainly similarities among upper respiratory illnesses, but also significant differences to help […]
KINGSTON, PA
cbslocal.com

Emergency Room At Kaiser’s Downey Medical Center Temporarily Turns Away Ambulance Patients, Other Facilities May Also Go On Diversion

DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Kaiser Permanente says its Downey emergency room is going on diversion because it has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 and flu patients. Many emergency rooms are at capacity due to the latest surge of both flu and COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County, which reported its highest number of new cases since the pandemic started – 37,215 new cases on Thursday. This latest wave of infections appears to be driven by the Omicron variant, which experts say is highly contagious even for people who have been fully vaccinated and boosted.
DOWNEY, CA
CBS Chicago

Health Care Workers In Gary, Indiana Describe Experience On Front Lines During COVID-19 Surge

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — We’ve all seen long lines at COVID-19 testing facilities over the last few weeks. On Friday, CBS 2’s Steven Graves talked with workers on the front lines just over the state line in Gary, Indiana. “It’s more than just giving a vaccination or giving a COVID swab,” said nurse Danielle Collins. Lately, Collins also deals with emotions, when administering tests and shots in a COVID surge brings unwanted jabs from impatient people. “The pushing and the shoving; the arguing; people using profanity; people saying that you don’t care,” Collins said. The Gary native said that last sentiment is the farthest...
GARY, IN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Parents Call For Virtual Learning As Kids With COVID-19 Visit The ER

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — WJZ spoke with a father from Howard County who wants school leaders to bring back virtual learning. He said his daughter has such a bad case of COVID-19, she ended up in the emergency room. “Why wouldn’t it be scary for a parent? Charles Adams said. “That’s my oldest daughter.” Long Reach High School senior Grace Johnson just tested positive for COVID-19. Her father is concerned she got it at school. He took her to the emergency room Thursday morning because of her severe symptoms. “At the hospital,” Adams said. “They told me I could not go in the back...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS DFW

1,000 Traveling Nurses Headed To North Texas Hospitals In Response To Staffing Shortages

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges in North Texas, hospitals are struggling with adequate staffing for patients. The good news is reinforcements are on the the way. The state now sending 1,000 traveling nurses to North Texas. “We’ve just seen a lot of COVID patients coming into the ER at a very rapid rate,” bedside nurse Mary Vitullo said. Vitullo isn’t comfortable sharing what hospital she works for, but she hears what other local bedside nurses are experiencing as the Director of the Texas Nurses Association. “It definitely creates a lot of stress and anxiety, mainly because a lot of nurses are...
DALLAS, TX
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MassLive.com

Massachusetts is on the verge of firing a partially COVID vaccinated state worker who sought medical waiver after suffering allergic reaction to first shot

The day before Christmas Eve, a devastated but headstrong state worker strode into the Department of Developmental Services office in Springfield to collect her belongings and say goodbye to colleagues. Nicole Coughlin, on the verge of being suspended without pay and most likely fired, decided she wanted to do this...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Chicago

An Inside Look At Emergency Room At Rush University Medical Center Amid Latest COVID Surge; ‘There Is A Worse Storm Ahead Of Us’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The latest surge of COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to tax the hospital system, with more than 7,000 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide, and the state reporting its second-highest number of daily cases on Friday. While there was a slight dip in hospitalizations over the past day in Illinois, there are still more COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide right now than during any previous wave of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, only 18% of the state’s hospital beds were available, including only 9% of ICU beds. CBS 2’s Chris Tye got exclusive access inside the emergency room at Rush...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox13news.com

Hospitals see spike in pediatric COVID-19 cases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The omicron variant is infecting children as the country experiences a surge in COVID cases. Doctors in Tampa Bay are seeing a jump in the number of children coming to the hospital with COVID-19, including children under 5 who aren’t eligible for the vaccine. "Last...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
KRDO News Channel 13

State reactivates Crisis Standards of Care for Emergency Medical Services

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Friday, the Chief Medical Officer at the Colorado Department of Health and Environment reactivated Crisis Standards of care for Emergency Medica Services (EMS). Through this activation, emergency dispatchers and ambulance crews will get help prioritizing calls and determining the best course of action for medical care. The guidance includes: Interacting with potentially The post State reactivates Crisis Standards of Care for Emergency Medical Services appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
cbslocal.com

Orange County Reports Death Of Child Under 5 Due To COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — The Orange County Health Care Agency has reported their third pediatric death due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The child was reportedly under five years old, thus unable to receive vaccination against the virus. As Coronavirus cases continue to surge...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

