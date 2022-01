The McLean County Health Department is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 in McLean County, bringing the total number of deaths to 304. The deceased includes two males, one in his 50s and one in his 70s, neither of whom were associated with long-term care, and two females in their 60s, one of whom was associated with long-term care.

