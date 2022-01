Byron Wien, vice chairman of Blackstone Private Wealth Solutions Group, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to lay out his market expectations for 2022. Wien explains why markets likely won't do much in 2022 and may even see a correction, although a bear market likely isn't on the horizon. Wien gives his take on bitcoin as an inflation hedge over gold. "Gold is going to be a chosen alternative, but it isn't going to be a displacement of crypto," Wien tells CNBC.

