LISTEN: Josh Giddey Sets Triple Double Record + Standings Predictions

The Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, but the bigger story was Josh Giddey becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple double. The crew breaks down his performance, and the other bright spots from Sunday night.

Next, the show walks through whether or not the Thunder can end up with a bottom-four record in the NBA. Will the Pelicans get Zion Williamson back and move ahead in the standings? Will Portland punt on this season and bottom out? Maybe Sam Presti is content with any of these scenarios for Oklahoma City, and a top 4 pick isn't a must in his eyes.

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

SUBSCRIBE to the Uncontested Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.

to the Uncontested Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. FOLLOW @The_Uncontested and @OKCThunderSI on Twitter!

@The_Uncontested and @OKCThunderSI on Twitter! LEAVE A REVIEW on Apple Podcasts if you enjoyed the episode.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.