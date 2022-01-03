ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LISTEN: Josh Giddey Sets Triple Double Record + Standings Predictions

By The Uncontested Podcast
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 5 days ago

The Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, but the bigger story was Josh Giddey becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple double. The crew breaks down his performance, and the other bright spots from Sunday night.

Next, the show walks through whether or not the Thunder can end up with a bottom-four record in the NBA. Will the Pelicans get Zion Williamson back and move ahead in the standings? Will Portland punt on this season and bottom out? Maybe Sam Presti is content with any of these scenarios for Oklahoma City, and a top 4 pick isn't a must in his eyes.

Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

